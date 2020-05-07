Home In News Apple’s iPhone 12 release date certainly delayed
Apple’s iPhone 12 release date certainly delayed

By- Nitu Jha
Apple’s iPhone 12 release date is almost certainly delayed at this point if a recent report from The Wall Street Journal is to be believed. release date is still unknown.

Release date is still unknown

Production has supposedly been pushed back by a month, and while a firm release date is still unknown.

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs have reportedly been finalized.

Recent renders of the iPhone 12 Pro showed us a stunning new look.

And now it seems inevitable that it is indeed Apple’s final iPhone 12 Pro design.

Reports have been going back for months regarding the timing of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 release.

Several reports from reliable sources said that Apple’s release timing had been pushed back from its reasonable mid-September timeframe.

At the same time, conflicting reports from sources that are typically just as reliable.

have said Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones would be released on time.

though supply could be constrained at launch.

The most recent news on the subject comes from The Wall Street Journal, and it’s not right.

iPhone 12 Pro phones would be released on time

According to the paper’s sources, Apple has pushed back mass production of its upcoming new iPhone 12 models by one month.

It’s unclear exactly how that might impact Apple’s iPhone 12 release date, but it’s certainly not what Apple fans wanted to hear.



In light of everything that’s happening right now with the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, it certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise.

If you’re an Apple had who has been keeping your fingers crossed that the first redesigned iPhone lineup since 2017.

It would hit store shelves on time, this new report is likely to ruin your day.

If it’s any consolation, however, we have plenty of reason to believe that the recent peek .

we took at Apple’s leaked iPhone 12 Pro design is indeed the real deal.

And Apple’s new iPhones will be just as stunning as the leaks have suggested.

As numerous rumors from reliable sources that date back to Ming-Chi Kuo’s reports last year.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 series is expected to merge the display design and the large.

iPhone 12 Pro models will reportedly add a LIDAR sensor

square rear camera arrays with the flat metal edges from the iPhone 5.

The notch on display is expected to be a bit smaller than it is on the iPhone 11.

and the camera array on the iPhone 12 Pro models will reportedly add a LIDAR sensor, and that’s precisely what Daehnert drew up.

If you’ve been following Apple rumors lately, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that some new faces have been leaking iPhone 12 info.

You also might not entirely trust them since they’re still in the process of building track records.

That said, there is another source that suggests this is indeed what Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro will look like when it finally launches.

What cause is that you might ask? It’s Apple.

If you don’t recall, the illustrations above were pulled out of leaked iOS 14 code last month by developers who had access to the system.

It was a massive leak, but at the time, people noted that these were possibly just illustrations of a potential .

iPhone 12 design that hadn’t yet been finalized.

Given all the leaks and rumors we’ve seen all over the web from sources with reliable track records.

it’s more than safe at this point to say that the design has been finalized.

Nitu Jha


