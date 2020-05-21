- Advertisement -

Apple’s AR glasses are allegedly called Apple Glass.a leaker shown, and the item is defined to be unveiled throughout the iPhone 12 launch event.

Apple Glass will cost $499 without a prescription for the lenses and could be available by Q4 2021. Apple has been working on augmented reality (AR) glasses for a few decades. which we know thanks to a ton of rumors. that confirm by patent documentation describing technologies that could be used in this item.

Apple’s AR glasses are allegedly called Apple Glass

- Advertisement -

AR has become a core characteristic of iOS for many years, one that Apple is looking to improve very soon further. The newest iPad Pro comes with a LiDAR camera which can be use for AR applications.

and the iPhone 12 Pro versions are also expect to comprise the identical functionality.AR eyeglasses could one day replace the iPhone or, at least, reduce the consumer interaction with the device in their pocket.

To get there, however, we’ll need AR eyeglasses that use the iPhone to exhibit info. And that future might be nearer than we thought, according to a reliable Apple leaker.

What is more, Apple Glass will reportedly cost $499, not including prescription lenses, which is much cheaper than we’d have imagined.

f you have been following technology news closely, then you probably know Jon Prosser. He is one of those YouTubers behind Front Page Tech and has grown into one of the most reliable leakers.

Prosser shared Samsung’s Galaxy S20 prices before the phones were announc. and supplY the initial Pixel 5 leaves (though they haven’t been confirmed yet).

But Prosser then shocked the world with various true Apple leaks. He detailed Apple’s plans in the first months of this novel coronavirus pandemic.culminating with huge revelations about the iPhone SE and iPhone 12.

Apple’s plans in the first months of this novel coronavirus

A few weeks past , Prosser teased that he had access to information regarding Apple’s AR eyeglasses. saying he’d share more shortly, and Prosser just delivered a massive study on the device.

Prosser did not show us the actual device. Still, he explained Apple Glass would allegedly look the same as a normal pair of glasses. displaying information created on the iPhone to this consumer.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/02/do-you-know-with-which-technology-avatar-2-is-made-lets-know/

For now, the glasses don’t work with sun shades, the report states, but future versions likely will. The existing Apple Glass prototype is construct of plastic, and the device can recharge wirelessly on a exceptional stand.

The final design could differ, the leaker said. but they will still seem like glasses instead of”intimidating tech” that would appear unnatural on your face–rumored Apple Glass features.

the iPhone 12 launch event to October

The eyeglasses will feature a LiDAR camera. and Apple engineers may use LiDAR data in the iPad and iPhone to best the technology to Apple Glass.

The consumer will have the ability to command Apple Glass through gestures on the device and in front of it.

The iPhone will process the information that will be project on Glass.

as the wearable will probably be similar to the original Apple Watch as it comes to apps.

The AR eyeglasses will also have the ability to read particular Apple-made QR codes as well. Interestingly enough, a flow before this week showed custom Apple QR codes.

that should arrive with iOS 14 this fall–Hope Apple Glass features.

Apple reportedly wanted to announce the AR glasses. one more thing” during this season’s iPhone 12 occasion. but the COVID-19 health crisis might push that statement back to Q1 2021.

Prosser said there is even talk to postpone the

https://www.zapmeta.ws/ws?q=iphone%20october&asid=ws_ba_gc2_05&de=c&ac=4212&msclkid=8f35d9fb9ba41f5913c3873de3c84819

This type of decision would benefit from a true audience.

but there’s no telling if that is possible by the collapse.

Irrespective of when the Apple Glass announcement comes.

the true product will not be available in shops until several months, likely in Q4 2021.