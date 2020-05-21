Home Technology Apple's AR Eyeglasses Are Supposedly Called Apple Glass
Technology

Apple’s AR Eyeglasses Are Supposedly Called Apple Glass

By- Nitu Jha
Apple’s AR eyeglasses are supposedly called Apple Glass, a leaker shown, and the product is set to be unveiled during the iPhone 12 launching event.

Apple’s AR eyeglasses

The coronavirus health catastrophe might induce Apple to postpone the show into the first quarter of next year.

Apple Glass will cost $499 without a prescription for the lenses and could be available by Q4 2021.

Apple has been working on augmented reality (AR) eyeglasses for a couple of decades.

which we understand as a result of a ton of rumors that were indirectly confirmed by patent.

documentation describing technologies which might be used in this item .

AR was a core characteristic of iOS for years, one that Apple is looking to improve very quickly.

To get there, however, we will need AR eyeglasses that use the iPhone to exhibit info.

And that future may be closer than we thought, according to a trust Apple leaker.

If you have been following technology news carefully, then you likely know Jon Prosser.

He is among the YouTubers behind Front Page Tech and has grown into one of the most trusted leakers.

Ahead of the phones were announce, Prosser share Samsung’s Galaxy S20 costs and provide the first Pixel 5 renders (though they have not been confirmed yet).

But Prosser then shocked the world with various true Apple leaks. He detailed Apple’s strategies from the first months of this novel coronavirus pandemic, culminating with enormous revelations concerning the iPhone SE and iPhone 12.

A couple weeks past

Prosser cautioned that he had access to information about Apple’s AR glasses, saying he would share more shortly.

and Prosser simply delivered a huge report on the gadget.

He rumored Apple Glass features.

Prosser did not show us the true device.

Still, he said Apple Glass would reportedly look just like a normal pair of glasses, displaying information generated on the iPhone to this user.

For now, the glasses don’t work with sun shades, the report says, but future versions probably will.

The existing Apple Glass prototype is construct of plastic, and the device can recharge wirelessly on a unique stand.

The last design could differ, the leaker said, but they will look like eyeglasses instead of”intimidating tech” that would look unnatural on your head .

rumored Apple Glass features.

The eyeglasses will include a LiDAR camera, and Apple engineers may use LiDAR data from the iPad and iPhone to best the technology for Apple Glass.

The user interface of Apple Glass is name Starboar, something Prosser reveale a few weeks ago during a podcast.

The consumer will have the ability to comman Apple Glass via gestures on the apparatus and facing it.

The iPhone will process the data which are projected on Glass, as the wearable will probably be much like the first Apple Watch when it comes to programs.

The AR eyeglasses will also have the ability to read particular Apple-made QR codes as well.

Interestingly , a leak before this week show custom Apple QR codes which should arrive with iOS 14 this fall.

Hope Apple Glass features

Apple reportedly wanted to declare the AR eyeglasses as”one more thing” during this year’s iPhone 12 occasion.

but the COVID-19 health crisis might push that announcement back to Q1 2021.

Prosser said there’s even talk to delay the iPhone 12 launch event to October.

This type of statement would gain from a real crowd, but there is no telling if this is possible by the collapse.

Regardless of if the Apple Glass announcement comes, the true product will not be available in shops until a few months, likely in Q4 2021.

Nitu Jha



