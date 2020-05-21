Apple Watch 6 Series Reveals Bezel Free Smartwatch

- Advertisement -

The Apple Watch 6 has been thought to have precisely the same design as its predecessor. A concept design made by Concepts iPhone reveals what a next-generation Apple Watch could seem, as Cupertino’s engineers did some tweaking.

And those tweaks would involve shaving off the bezels of this Apple Watch 6’s screen, allowing the electronic watch face to run-edge-to-edge. It’s a simple idea but one which takes the successful Apple Watch design and evolves it.

One of The Best Smartwatch

These will be the very best smartwatches you can currently get iPhone’s renders to show how the display could very gently curve around the edges of the Watch 6’s body, developing a bezel-less screen which permits the eye face to look far more striking than it will on the Watch Series 5, that includes noticeable bezels that marginally squash the screen.

Apple Watch 6 concept. The plan resembles it draws inspiration from the curved edges of a smartphone screen, like those on the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Guru. And creating bezel-eating displays appears to be a small tendency in the technology world with phones and laptops attempting to sport screens with very narrow or non-existent bezels.

Aside from this bezel-less screen, this concept design does not alter anything using the familiar Watch layout. The body is still a rounded square. And also the Digital Crown can also be retained to the top-right border of the smartwatch.

That’s not a bad thing, as the Watch is a decent seeming smartwatch. And its user interface fits practically into the square face. Past Apple Watch 6 concept layouts have shown what a round Watch could look like, and they’re undeniably slick. However, it might require Apple to go back and rework watchOS. That isn’t something we could see performing for some time.

Watch 6 bezel complimentary idea. Company has instead reluctantly kept tight-lipped about what to expect from its next smartwatch.

Apple iOS 13.5 New Feature & Bug Fixes

Apple Watch 6 Series Leaks

Still, the leaks so much have pointed toward enhanced capabilities. Like being able to detect blood-oxygen levels, improved sleep monitoring, and better discover stress. The Watch 6 possess on-body optical detector and improved functionality.

There’s also an outside chance the Watch 6 could have a microLED display. Targeted at providing a thinner chassis along with a more power-efficient screen.

Apple will announce its new wearables around the September time frame. However, one rumor has Apple compelling its iPhone 12 occasion to October.