Apple Watch 3: On Sale At $179, Best Price

- Advertisement -

An unbelievable price for a feature-rich smartwatch, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for just $179. That’s the lowest price we have found for the best selling smartwatch and a $100 discount.

This Smartwatch is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. Calories burned, and the smartwatch monitors workouts, the activity also offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch will notify you if an unusually low or high heart rate is discovered and features a breathing app to aid with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch supplies an 18-hour battery lifetime and contains basic smartwatch features like the capability to make calls, send messages, and get notifications.

- Advertisement -

As we have mentioned above, this is the best price we’ve found for the Watch Series 3 and only $10 over the record low price collection during Black Friday 2019. You likely won’t find a deal like this, and that means you need to take advantage today before it’s too late.



Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $179. That’s the lowest price we have seen for its 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS