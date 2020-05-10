Apple Watch 3: On Sale At $179, Best Price

An unbelievable price for a feature-rich smartwatch, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for just $179. That’s the lowest price we have found for the best selling smartwatch and a $100 discount.
This Smartwatch is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. Calories burned, and the smartwatch monitors workouts, the activity also offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch will notify you if an unusually low or high heart rate is discovered and features a breathing app to aid with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch supplies an 18-hour battery lifetime and contains basic smartwatch features like the capability to make calls, send messages, and get notifications.
As we have mentioned above, this is the best price we’ve found for the Watch Series 3 and only $10 over the record low price collection during Black Friday 2019. You likely won’t find a deal like this, and that means you need to take advantage today before it’s too late.
