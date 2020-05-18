Apple Store Reopened Condition: temperature check and face mask

- Advertisement -

More Apple stores are set to reopen in the united states and around the world this week. So, Following their closure in March as the worst of this coronavirus pandemic started to unfold.

In a letter printed on Sunday, one Apple executive explained the measures underway to reopen the shops safely, including the mandating of face masks and fever checks for all employees and customers.

- Advertisement -

Apple is continuing to slowly reopen all its shops in the US and around the world. Together with the iPhone maker set to start an additional 25 US stores this week along with 10 in Italy and 12 in Canada.

The business is also prepared to talk about how that process will unfold. According to a letter Apple vice president Deirdre O’Brien submitted on the site of the company Sunday, it details the security protocols which will accompany a resume of those stores’ operations.

What that includes, among other things, is a requirement that everybody inside these reopened stores put on a face mask — employees and clients alike. According’s letter,

Apple will provide a face-covering to you if you do not bring your own.

“Temperature checks will be conducted in the door, and posted health concerns will screen for people with symptoms — such as cough or fever — or who’ve had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19,” O’Brien continues. Furthermore, store employees throughout the day will be”conducting improved deep cleanings that place special focus on all surfaces, display goods, and highly trafficked locations.”

You may check out a list of the US reopenings at the bottom of the post to find out. If your stores are included. Therefore, This news comes in some 100 shops currently opening, and a little more than two weeks later, Apple shuttered all of its shops.

The initial goal was for all those closures to continue during the end of March. Still, Apple quickly adjusted the closures to an uncertain status. It was an additional indication that the coronavirus pandemic that prompted them in the first place had turned into a full-blown global disaster that left everyone from government leaders and health experts to members of the public with tons of inquiries and little-to-no responses.

O’Brien’s letter supports Apple clients to use the Locate a shop tool on the site of Apple. “Our commitment is to proceed using a reopening once we are confident we can safely return to serving clients from our shops. We look at every available piece of information, including local cases, close and long‑term tendencies, and guidance from local and national health officials. These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we will not take the preventative step of shutting it should local conditions justify.”

Here Is a partial list of Apple stores place to reopen this week (hit the link for the complete list):

California:(apple shops)

Arden Fair (Sacramento) — May 18

Roseville (Roseville) — May 18

Higuera Street (San Louis Obispo) — May 18

Vintage Faire (Modesto) — May 20

Del Monte (Monterey) — May 20

Fashion Fair (Fresno) — May 20

Valley Plaza (Bakersfield) — May 20

Washington:(apple shops)

Tacoma Mall (Tacoma) — May 18

Southcenter (Tukwila) — May 18

Bellevue Square (Bellevue) — May 18

River Park Square (Spokane) — May 18

Alderwood Mall (Lynwood) — May 18

University Village (Seattle) — May 18

Florida🙁apple shops)

Altamonte (Altamonte Springs) — May 18

Florida Mall (Orlando) — May 18

Millenia (Orlando) — May 18

St. Johns Town Center (Jacksonville) — May 18