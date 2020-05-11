Home Technology Apple iPhone 12 Model's Specs And Prices Leaked
Apple iPhone 12 Model's Specs And Prices Leaked

By- Sweety Singh
There has just been a massive leak of Apple iPhone 12 information, including closing names, specs and pricing. There’s some potentially bad news regarding availability and the display refresh rate, but there is still much to be excited about, including the pricing.

Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser revealed the details on YouTube. You can watch the video below on your own but skip to 5:42 if you need Prosser’s leaks and not a list of rumours. We also have outlined all of the leaked iPhone 12 specs below in one handy chart.

Apple iPhone 12

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max
Price $649, $749 $749, $849 $999, $1,099, $1,299 $1,099, $1,199, $1,399
Display 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE) 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung)
Processor A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic
RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Cameras Dual rear cameras Dual rear cameras Triple cameras + LiDAR Triple cameras + LiDAR
5G Sub 6-GHz Sub 6-GHz Sub 6-GHz, mmWave Sub 6-GHz, mmWave
Body Aluminum Aluminum Steel Steel
apple iphone 12

Apple iPhone 12  Names

If you have been wondering about the names, here is what’s on tap. The standard 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with dual back cameras along with an OLED screen created by BOE will just be called iPhone 12. However, the larger 6.1-inch version could be termed iPhone 12 Guru Max. You then step until the iPhone 12 Pro models, which have triple back cameras along with a LiDAR detector, plus Samsung-made OLED panels.

https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/apple-iphone-12-pro-max-specifications-camera-screen-revealed-6404026/

The 6.1-inch version will likely be called iPhone 12 along with the 6.7-inch version will be known as iPhone 12 Pro Max. So there is symmetry for you: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Guru Max. What about the iPhone 12’s cost? Miraculously, Apple is allegedly lowering the bottom end of its pricing arrangement again to the iPhone 12.

The lowest-priced Apple iPhone 12, the 5.4-inch model with 128GB storage might cost $649. That is $50 cheaper than the cheapest iPhone 11. This is quite welcome news indeed considering that the lowest-priced Samsung Galaxy S20 is $1,000.The iPhone 12 Max will reportedly start at $749, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro will cost $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a cost of $1,099.

The standard iPhone 12 models have a selection of 128GB storage or 256GB storage, while the iPhone 12 Professional versions have between 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

iphone 12 pro

Then, the displays. The iPhone 12 Guru and iPhone 12 Pro Max have been rumoured to have”ProMotion” 120Hz displays, a first for iPhones. However, Prosser shared some unfortunate news. Even though Apple is working on this technology, it is not sure if it’ll come to iPhone 12.

Everything comes down to battery life, and that Apple sees as more significant than refresh rate for almost all of its customers, ” he says. So either the iPhone 12 Pro will come with a changeable 120Hz refresh rate that changes based on what you are doing, or it will come with a typical 60Hz display like the iPhone 11 Pro — there would be no in-between or disable choice available.

Oled Displays

The iPad Pro 2020 lets you turn off the ProMotion attribute, but it is buried in the Access settings. An addendum to the screens is that while both the iPhone 12s and iPhone 12 Experts will both utilize OLED displays, they are two distinct kinds. The iPhone 12 and 12 Max will reportedly use a more affordable panel made by BOE. Whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Guru and 12 Pro Max will use Samsung-manufactured boards using 10-bit colour.

We saw this new colourful technology on the OnePlus 8 Pro and should mean that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro will probably possess among the most fabulous displays of this year. Finally, accessibility. iPhones tend to emerge in September annually, but due to travel constraints to China, Apple’s production cycle to the iPhone 12 was delayed.

Apple iPhone 12 Leak Info and 5G Support

As a result of this, Prosser predicts that although Apple may still hold a launch event in September, the phones won’t ship till October. We had already discovered this rumoured to the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, but now it seems like this may affect the entire lineup.

Sweety Singh

