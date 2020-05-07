Home Technology Apple iPhone 12 Leak Info and 5G Support
Apple iPhone 12 Leak Info and 5G Support

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Apple iPhone 12: Last week we learned that the Apple iPhone 12 might have a low starting price of $649, which would be $50 less than the iPhone 11. Can Apple handle that while still offering 5G connectivity and panels?

We finally have a better idea of how Apple can pull off this, and you may not like the answer.

According to Apple, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, along with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, won’t support mmWave 5G. This means that you won’t enjoy plus speeds on the 5G network of Verizon and carriers, which are currently turning with this technology.

Instead, the iPhone 12 models will reportedly work just 5G networks. As Prosser says, “I am being told it is not millimetre-wave 5G for the base models, but it’s still 5G so Apple could say 5-guy.”

iPhone 12 might have a low starting price

It’s not all bad news. For those who want the best of the two worlds, the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max must encourage both flavours of 5G.

So, yes, you will enjoy faster downloads using the routine Apple iPhone 12 than you would with the iPhone 11 on 4G LTE networks; however, I wouldn’t expect to be able to download entire Netflix films or TV seasons in moments as possible on mmWave 5G.

How fast are we talking here for sub-6GHz? I’ve experienced 5G speeds in the 150 Mbps range on the OnePlus 8 Pro, and Sprint claims it offers downloads at the 200 to 300 Mbps range. (The two carriers are joining their networks.)

Both AT&T and Verizon possess sub-6-GHz 5G networks they’re rolling out. Thus you aren’t going to be up a creek with no support. AT&T says although its quicker 5G Plus service is in 35 cities it needs to be nationally by midyear its low-band system has attained 190 markets.

As for Verizon, it is going to deploy mid-band 5G utilizing spectrum sharing, dividing frequency bands with 4G, probably during this year’s third quarter. This is according to a report from PCMag.

The fantastic thing is that mmWave 5G isn’t that widespread, to relish the fastest rates, and you want a line of sight into a node. Signals typically do not reach indoors, either.

Still, if you want an actual future-proof Apple iPhone 12, you may want to opt for an iPhone 12 Professional this autumn.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Also Read:   One of The Most Fun Games is Laser Tag: Some Best Laser Tag Games
