Apple iOS 13.5 New Feature & Bug Fixes

Many new technologies have been continuously developed by the giants in the industry to meet the current generation demands. Apple is one such company creating products that ensure quality and hassle-free customer experience. The company has been dominating the industry for more than a decade by launching products for different needs. Most expected and much-awaited software product has been released recently. It has gained positive feedback from avid Apple users. The interface is one of the prime zones; Apple always shows a deep interest in continuous research and development.

The iOS 13.5 update brings a convenient and enhanced version of the COVID-19 tracking app and also upgraded FaceId, which can now validate the user’s face even if it is wearing masks. There are still minor bug fixes reported by the users on the improvement to the Mail app and few minor bug fixes related to Group FaceTime calls.

New Features And Bug Fixes

An enhanced and simplified version of the unlock process for devices with Face ID even when you’re wearing the face mask.

The passcode field is automatically visible soon after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen once the user is wearing the face mask.

This new update also supported when using other IoS app having an authentication feature. Some of the other applications with face authentication are App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps.

Notification API that is developed to support COVID-19 contact tracking apps from public health organizations.

The new option is provided to control automatic prominence on group FaceTime calls, so video box won’t get shape change when a participant speaks.

A unique feature has been introduced around various states in the United States to automatically share health and other essential information from your private Medical ID through emergency services while placing an emergency call.

This update from Apple comes with a bug fix to remove a black screen when trying to play streaming video from other external websites; many apple users have reported this issue in recent times.

Developers have also introduced a solution to clean a problem that has been troubling for some time in the share sheet where there’s a delay while loading suggestions and actions.

Beta version of the update has been released for the various apple products. These updates are said to be supported in Apple products like WatchOS 6.2.5 and tvOS 13.4.5. The final beta version of the product is said to be launched soon for the remaining products.