Apple Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month

- Advertisement -

Recently Apple launched Watch Sport Band for 2020 Pride to show their support and friendly relationship between LTBTQ organizations. Many multinational companies have already shown their support to respect gender equality by releasing products and services. Along with Apple, Nike has also joined the celebration. Its the first time Nike has come forward to show its support by revealing their products to the users. The products are already available in Apple store which can support new watch faces coming in watchOS 6.2.5. We have gathered such information about the new product from Apple that we would like to share with you.

Earlier, Apple announced its upcoming product to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month. The launch of the product had to change in light of the global coronavirus pandemic. In Previous years, communities rejoice their Pride with festivals and parades. As many might know that the Apple Watch Pride was gifted to Apple employees earlier in 2016 as part of Apple’s official pride. Last year many events took place around various parts of major cities, this year it’s said that events taking place over the internet.

- Advertisement -

New bands released from Apple is said to have the best combo along with a new update that comes along with watchOS 6.2.5. Apple is adding a 2020 variant of the pride face to enhance the design of the Pride Sport Band onto the Watch’s display. Its also revealed that several faces along which includes exclusive Nike faces.

Also, it was announced that the company has planned to discontinue their 2019 Pride Edition Sport Loop band. It also said that company working on new products to progress with similar initiatives to support the community members.

What Is The Price of Pride Sport Band?

Pride Sport Band is available at $49 in the Apple store. There are four variants of the products to suit the customers need. We have gathered much information about the product details

40mm Pride Edition Sport Band,

44mm Pride Edition Sport Band,

40mm Pride Edition Nike Sport Band,

44mm Pride Edition Nike Sport Band.