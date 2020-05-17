Apple AR Eyeglasses: May Be Launching In 2021

- Advertisement -

Apple AR eyeglasses: If it comes to gadget rumors, not every one of the stars align all of the time. For instance, we’ve just heard the long-awaited Apple augmented reality glasses could be found in 2021, right after another. The prediction was put on a year of launch as 2022.

Which is it? Pushing the 2021 launch program is noted Apple tipster Jon Prosser, who has a track record as good as anyone when it comes to staring into the Apple crystal ball. His resources are some of the finest in the business.

Is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, yet another figure in tech circles and Apple. That forecast is based on supply chain flows, and we have no reason.

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one… but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021. Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. 👀 Will be showing you soon 🤫 https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

Whichever year-old AR specs do arrive, Prosser has included another couple of tidbits of advice: the device is apparently”sleek as hell.” It runs on the dash user interface using the name Starboard.

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about Apple’s AR eyeglasses;

it would be a surprise if evolution weren’t already well advanced. We are aware that the tech giant is keen on augmented reality, as exhibited in iPhones and its iPads by the AR features.

Ming-Chi Kuo and other resources had earlier given the launch window for the AR wearable in some time this year, 2020. However, that now appears unlikely to occur (especially with a worldwide pandemic happening as well).(Apple AR eyeglasses)

Press reports have hinted that 2023 will be the year of the Apple AR specs, with a milder AR headset coming in 2022. It can be that the date keeps changing since Apple makes discoveries and strikes challenges.

Apple being Apple, will not want to launch the apparatus until all is just perfect. Remember though the specs never attained the type of mainstream adoption that Google hoped for. the Google Glass started back in 2013.