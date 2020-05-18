- Advertisement -

Among the worries you hear from some health experts regarding the rising number of cities and states that are beginning to slowly”open back up again”

following weeks of tight lockdowns because of the coronavirus is that it’s too premature.

There has not been a decrease in new cases of the virus, and allowing individuals to leave their houses.

and to maintain public again might be enough to cause a catastrophic spike in cases that undoes the benefits gained from all the time we spent at home.

But, there’s an even more ominous warning indication:

Data is starting to show that people are adhering to social distancing guidelines less and less.

at maybe the worst time of all to do this. Just because some people are permitted to do things like eat in restaurants .

that are open at a fraction of the capacity or to shop at stores, that does not mean we should assume things are”back to normal.

” Unfortunately, that seems to be what many men and women are thinking at this time, according to the newest data.

Based on data provided to NPR from the mobile phone location data firm SafeGraph .

(dependent on the areas of some 18 million mobile phones across the US).

roughly 50% of the phones SafeGraph had data on stayed home on April 12.

This was Easter Sunday, that is a trend you would expect to see

However, the amount of phones remaining home has not been close to that because then.

with a decrease to less than 40% staying home by April 27.

And even though there are variations in the extent to which this is occurring around the nation.

SafeGraph’s data shows that this is happening pretty much across the US.

“Regardless of what the orders say or the governors say, we are seeing the entire country softening up.

Nick Singh, a promotion lead at SafeGraph, informed NPR.

In a few weeks, we must expect data that reflects the effects of states like Georgia and Tennessee .

starting to let companies which range from restaurants and baldness to open back up again.

“It will be at least two to three weeks before we see an increase in the amount of ailments because it takes time.

for people to infect others and also for them to display symptoms.

statistics scientist Youyang Gu told CNN.

The test results may take a couple of days to get reported. At each stage, there’s a lag time.”