Amazon’s Bestselling Face Masks Arrived Back In Stock Of The War Against Novel Coronavirus

Amazon’s bestselling face masks arrived back in stock a week along with tens of thousands of our subscribers swarmed the merchant’s site to get them.

We still don’t know how much inventory Amazon has right now, but the masks somehow didn’t sell out after the massive influx of requests.

Despite all of the craziness you’re seeing at this time, there is something important that you must remember: unless you’re a doctor, a nurse, or even a first responder on the front lines of the war against the publication coronavirus pandemic, you do not need an N95 respirator face mask.

Even if you somehow encounter some N95 masks that are available to buy, you definitely should not purchase them under any conditions, and there are two chief explanations. First and foremost, there is still a horrible shortage of N95 face masks and individuals selling them on the black market are further diminishing the number of masks that are readily available to the healthcare market. Second, any N95 masks you encounter right now will undoubtedly be severely overpriced, and they’re a waste of money if you don’t have a real need.

In the event you ensure that you put on a face mask each time you leave your home right now? Yes, you definitely should. Even the CDC says so. People with nonessential jobs are being counseled to keep to shelter in place at the moment. Even if companies start to open in early May because the White House desires despite the guidance of pretty much every specialist on the market, you should continue to quarantine yourself and just go out once you absolutely must.

When you do have to go outside to pick up groceries or do something else that is required, the CDC advises us to use some type of protective face covering to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus. This doesn’t mean you should wear an N95 mask or even the KN95 masks which are now flooding the market from China. Provided that you practice social distancing and decent hygiene, a standard face mask will do just fine.

There are a lot of different alternatives out there which will not block healthcare professionals from getting the medical-grade face masks that they all need so desperately. We told you how to efficiently make your DIY face masks using tools which you likely already have lying around your house, and they are far more powerful than other fabric DIY face mask directions you’ll discover online. If you want to measure things up a bit, somebody reverse-engineered an N95 face mask and submitted instructions to make your own, complete with a virus neutralizer.

If you are not the DIY type though, don’t worry because we’ve got some superb information for you. Last week, we advised you that Amazon’s best-selling facial masks by LeadPro and similar facial masks from Jointown were back in stock and available to ship out right away. The lead masks cost two cents more apiece, but they also are generally delivered a day or two faster than the corresponding masks from Jointown.

These are 3-layer masks that do a fantastic job of blocking things from your airways and preventing the virus from spreading if you already have it as long as you take the required steps and practice strict social distancing. That said, the CDC urges that we wear fabric face coverings like these masks anytime we leave the house.

They are also far better than most of the fabric DIY face masks which people are sharing strategies for online right now. When we told you about these face masks arriving back in stock on Amazon, tens of thousands of our subscribers hurried over to the site in order to buy them. Incredibly, but these best-selling masks are still in stock and still available to ship right away.

There are other face masks available at this time on Amazon as well, so if shipping times begin to slip back you can always use that page to locate comparable masks. Another popular choice among our readers recently is that the even thicker Anntuk 4-ply face mask. It’s a little pricier than the other ones we’ve mentioned, but plenty of people out there are willing to cover the extra sense of security.

The above facial masks out of Amazon as well as also the two DIY masks we joined earlier in this article are great possibilities, and they will do the job if you also stay vigilant. Stay in your home unless you absolutely need to go out. Practice social distancing and remain far away from other people when you do have to leave the house. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer as frequently as possible, particularly after touching surfaces outside of your property.