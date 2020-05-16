- Advertisement -

Amazon is running a Gold Box deal on Anker’s most popular Bluetooth speakers, slashing several distinct models to their cheapest costs up to now.

Amazon is running a Gold Box

Prices start at just $16.99 for your Anker Soundcore Mini and climb to $69.99 for the unique Anker Soundcore Flare+ Portable 360° Bluetooth Speaker, which usually sells for $100.

- Advertisement -

These deals are available only once, hence the costs will back up to regular retail at midnight tonight.

Amazon’s deals are what draw people to the retailer’s site.

However, it completely abandoned its prices section for quite a while since it shifted focus to providing medical supplies to hospitals.

Now that the initial wave of publication coronavirus infections is dying down.

Amazon is back in action when it comes to deals

The retailer’s deals section had vanished entirely for some time.

but it now has a prominent link again on the site.

Even more importantly, Amazon is once more running excellent Gold Box deals each day.

There are four bargains in total, and prices start at only $16.99 for your Anker Soundcore .

Mini, which has more than 21,000 5-star ratings.

The best selling Anker Soundcore Boost is down to $44.99 from $60, and the stronger $90 Anker SoundCore Pro+ is available for $50.99.

Last but not least, the 100 Anker Soundcore Flare+ Portable 360° Bluetooth Speaker .

that’ll blow you away is available for $69.99, matching the all-time low to get this model.

Remember, these are one-day deals that will all vanish at midnight, and thus don’t miss out.

Anker Soundcore Mini

Compact And Powerful: Super-portable Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful sound and powerful bass through an advanced 5W driver and passive subwoofer.

Unstoppable Music: Micro SD service and AUX capability provide endless audio options.

Anker Soundcore Boost

Boost Your Bass: Improve your Audio at the press of a button with patented Anker BassUp technology. Make your songs sing, with strong lows at any given quantity.

Superior Sound: Dual drivers and double subwoofers deliver 20W of strong, high-fidelity Audio. They’re boasting room-filling sound–perfect for podcasts, through to parties.

Anker SoundCore Guru +

Heavyweight audio: Premium 25-watt Audio is delivered by four professionally-tuned .

drivers and a digital signal processor to guarantee every coating of Audio is delivered flawlessly.

Boosted Bass: Exclusive BassUp Technology adds new depth to the soundscape.

enabling bass is deep and resonant even at low volumes.

Extended playtime:

play for up to 18 hours non-stop and use the built.

in USB port to charge your devices while you listen

Anker Soundcore Flare+

360° sound: 2 back-to-back full-range drivers have been united with double passive bass radiators and tweeters to deliver .

25W of all-around sound with breathtaking clarity.

Bass up technologies: Precision EQ modification and driver setup injects low-end power for heart-thumping beats.

Beat-driven light show:

a halo of LEDs responds and stages in time with the beat.

several themes and lighting patterns could be customized through the audio core app.