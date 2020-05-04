Amazon Has A Stock Of KN95 Masks Right Now For Few Weaks.

- Advertisement -

Amazon has had 3-layer face masks stock for almost two weeks today, and thousands of thousands of those subscribers have purchased them.

The CDC recommends that people wear this kind of face covering anytime they need to leave the home, as well as the masks linked above work very well as long as you practice strict social distancing and good hygiene.

KN95 masks do a much better job of protecting you from aerosolized coronavirus, and there’s a rare opportunity to purchase them right now at Amazon.

In the early days of this novel coronavirus outbreak here in the United States, it was not possible to locate face masks in stock anywhere online. It’s still not simple even today, of course, but BGR Deals readers know that Amazon has actually was able to inventory some over the past few weeks. We’ve been doing our best to let readers know each and every time Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks come in stock, and thousands of thousands of our readers have been able to get them as a result.

This is important, of course, since the CDC recommends that we wear face coverings like this every single time we leave the house.That CDC directive isn’t likely to change anytime soon, so you would be wise to stock up on those face masks today while you can. They do a great job of helping to protect you as long as you practice rigorous social distancing and good hygiene. This means staying away from people when you are outside and washing your hands thoroughly with soap or hand sanitizer anytime you touch a surface beyond your home. And incidentally, hand sanitizer is in stock right now too in Amazon.

- Advertisement -

Those face masks are great for ordinary outings once you’re able to stay far away from everyone else. If you need to go indoors anywhere, however, you need to consider something that’s even more effective at preventing viruses and preventing the spread of this novel coronavirus. We’re not suggesting you should buy the N95 masks which hospitals want so desperately. Alternatively, you should attempt and locate yourself some KN95 face masks that are just as powerful.KN95 masks are nearly impossible to locate on Amazon or at any other merchant.

The few choices that have appeared recently at Amazon have been designated exclusively for hospitals and other health care professionals, but that changed today. We are not sure how, but a handful of vendors have been able to stock KN95 masks and they are readily available to buy right now.ZenFlex 5-layer KN95 face masks can be obtained in 10-count boxes which are available for $38 and change. At below $4 per ounce, that’s actually a fairly great price.

That’s still under $5 per ounce, which is less than you will pay if you attempt to buy them on eBay, Craigslist, or even from most other online resources.Both of those aforementioned masks are available at the moment on Amazon and are sending out fast. That said, they will definitely sell out quickly now that the cat is out of the bag, so definitely hurry up and grab a few while you still can. You’ll discover a few other brands right here after those sell out, and remember about 3-layer face masks that are much cheaper at $0.80 each.