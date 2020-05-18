Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Full Analysis

- Advertisement -

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the next version of Amazon’s popular streaming dongle, which has been upgraded to support 4K viewing.

It is pretty much like this second-gen Fire TV Stick, which boasts an 802.11ac WiFi chip and a 1.7GHz quad-core chip — but buying one of these 4K-enabled streamers still won’t break the bank under $50.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also has an integrated voice helper, courtesy of Amazon Alexa.

There is also a massive range of content to choose from the many programs on offer. Which begs the question: Who needs a TV?

Amazon has some of those issues we had with the previous Fire TV Stick version. However, there were a few niggling problems that made our experience. But importantly, not away.

Considering that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was released

Amazon has made a push into televisions with the unveiling of some Fire TV Edition sets and a new Amazon Fire TV Cube. Which will be an upgraded version of its Alexa-enabled hands-free streaming media player, adding Dolby Vision and a few other new features to the mix.

What is more, you can even hook your Amazon Echo speakers using Fire TV apparatus, to create an immersive home cinema system — completely wireless, and all controllable with voice helper Alexa.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is available to purchase for $49.99 / #49.99, which works out at approximately AU$68 according to current conversion rates. However, it’s not yet possible to buy in Australia, and there is thus far no word on if Amazon will begin selling it in this land.

When compared with the non-4K version of the Fire TV Stick, you’re looking at a price increase of around $10 / #10, which we think is very reasonable considering that the increased calibre of the material you are going to be receiving with assistance for 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos.

Similar products, such as Google’s Chromecast Ultra, retail for around $69, so the Fire TV Stick 4K is still a good alternative if you’re looking to spend under $50. Nonetheless, it is worth bearing in mind you will need to get subscriptions to utilize many of the programs like Netflix and Prime Video, which can soon accumulate.

If you’ve used the previous Amazon Fire TV Stick earlier, you will discover that the new version hasn’t changed very much in terms of design.

Measuring 99mm x 30mm x 14mm, the Fire TV Stick 4K is as unobtrusive and compact as ever, designed to plug directly into the HDMI 2.2 jack on your TV. The stick itself is a bit wider than a standard HDMI cable, so Amazon has included a male-to-female HDMI extender cable in case you have difficulty fitting it into.

Amazon claims the extender cable may also be used to enhance remote management performance and the WiFi connection.

The exterior of this Fire TV Stick 4K is mostly the same as the prior version; only today, it features the Amazon arrow symbol with no text. On the inside, you’ve got an 802.11ac WiFi chip and a 1.7GHz quad-core processor like before, but of course. The Fire TV Stick has support for 4K, in addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

On the Fire TV Stick 4K’s side, you will find a port to connect with the power adaptor.

On to the remote, the most significant change here is that it currently includes volume buttons and a power button. The inability to change the volume using the last model’s distance was a specific sticking point for most consumers, who found it annoying to continually switch between it and their TV’s remote, or requesting Alexa to alter the quantity.

The remote can now be used to change the volume on your TV, AV receiver, or soundbar, which is a lot more convenient.

Like it’s predecessor, you’ll still find a microphone button near the peak of the remote, which can be used to summon Alexa without having to say”Alexa” before every command you earn.

Features and functionality : Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Setting up the Fire TV Stick 4K was reactive, thanks to this user interface and seamless remote controller. During installation, the Fire TV Stick needs to be plugged into the mains as well as the HDMI interface on your TV – all of the wires and adaptors you will need come in the box.

Once you’ve plugged the Fire TV Stick into your TV, you are prompted to prepare the remote — you’ll be walked through the entire process by your TV so that you don’t need to fret about leafing through manuals.

Like its predecessor, the Fire TV Stick 4K user interface is straightforward to navigate, even for those who haven’t also used a streaming device before. Recently obtained shows and apps are found on the home screen, or you can scroll across and up to find programs and content.

US Fire TV clients may also find a recent tab on the interface of their device; known live TV’, it collates all your channels.

The UI is very responsive, fast to load, and easy to use, and there is an excellent selection of streaming programs. To examine how simple it is to register for a new service, we tried setting up an account with Disney Life.

The whole process was straightforward, with the choice to link your new account to an existing social media account like Facebook — even though it will vary between different apps. It’s reassuring that we didn’t run into any issues while establishing accounts with the programs we don’t already subscribe to.

Working with the remote to control the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is simple

The Alexa-powered voice lookup functionality is quick and accurate when using programs like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Voice search doesn’t work with each program on the support. UK viewers will notice that you can’t use it together with BBC Player. Which usually means you have to type search phrases within the app manually. Furthermore, you won’t have the ability to use your voice to skip to the next episode on many programs that differently support voice command, which can be slightly annoying.

Another issue we found with voice lookup is that when you request that the Fire TV Stick 4K is not able to support. Whatever content you are enjoying disappears, and you have selected it again from within the program or Fire TV homepage to start this up.

That said, the voice search is typically excellent. You can also use voice commands to automatically turn your TV on, control your smart devices, and view live camera feeds from appropriate smart safety cameras on your TV, which is helpful.

In general, the search functionality is far better than the previous model. As you can now search for shows by celebrity and especially for 4K articles, in addition to looking for show titles right. Amazon’s particular content is predictably prioritized over other outcomes from platforms, which could be annoying if you’re mostly a Netflix user.

All in all, the selection of apps available is excellent, and you should be able to find most streaming programs it is possible to consider. Although UK viewers will not be able to discover Now TV, along with US audiences, won’t have the ability to flow on Walmart’s Vudu, which is presently a massive supply of Dolby Vision content. There’s such a massive selection of content, so unless you are a fan, you likely won’t miss the strange niche app.

If you want to take your Fire TV Stick 4K abroad — and its portability makes it a great companion — you may choose to install a VPN to unlock content from your home country.

Over All Overview

Overall, we’re impressed with all the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The port is super responsive, quick to load, and it’s set out intuitively.

Navigating via different programs, shows, and videos is pretty straightforward, with recently accessed content displayed on the home screen; however, you might discover search results overly skewed towards Amazon’s content if you’re utilized to using different streaming programs.

The lack of consistency across different programs is a problem that influenced the Amazon Fire TV Stick model. Hopefully, future upgrades will probably provide more parity across different platforms so that the experience is as streamlined as possible. Wherever you see your articles, however, for the time being, it is something we believe many people can look past.