Altered carbon season 3: Release, cast, plot and other latest news!

Altered Carbon is the American web series which is popular all the ways. This series is based on the human’s immorality and soul that can be transferred from one body to another. Takeshi Kovacs was the former UN elite soldier who turned as a private investigator. Season 2 got mixed reviews from the audience as it was liked by some and disliked by some. Season 2 was of a short time as compared to season 1. The idea of change in the main lead by the makers was not liked by the audience.

Now there are higher expectations from the new upcoming season of Altered Carbon season 3 as season 2 was not very much enjoyable. Over two years passed between the first two seasons, so if Altered Carbon is renewed for a third chapter, don’t expect new episodes to arrive until 2022 at the earliest.

Cast: Altered carbon season 3

The cast will probably remain the same, but we can wait for surprises in this too. We cannot be sure about who will play Kovacs. Renée Goldsberry will again be seen as Falconer, and Chris Conner will return as Poe. The fans are expecting better cast time as season 2 was not so much up to the mark. The return of the main characters and some new main characters will be great in the view of fans.

Plot: Altered carbon season 3

The plot is not yet revealed by the makers. it is still the secret that what will be the new season about and what new surprises will be there for the fans of Altered carbon. The fans are expected to only keep thinking of the possible outcomes from the new season.

Release date: Altered carbon season 3

The previous season was released in the year 2020. Season 3 for Altered carbon is not officially decided yet. It is expected to be released ion early 2022. this much delay is expected because there is no shooting at the present times because of the global spread of novel coronavirus.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release!