Altered carbon season 3: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
Altered Carbon season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we’d expect the streaming giant to reveal its future imminently. The streaming giant typically decides the fate of its shows within one month, and we’re now well past that trial period—Morgan’s novel of the same name. The Cyberpunk series premiered in 2018 and was renewed for its second season, which dropped in February 2020. Created by Laeta Kalogridis, its two seasons received positive reviews, and now fans are waiting for its next season to drop.

The show’s last 2 seasons were famous and loved a lot by the fans and the public. The second season has recently ended, and the makers have not announced the renewal of its third season. But given the popularity of the web series, it is hard to doubt that the series will not come with its next season. The public is expecting the new season to be released soon.

Cast: Altered carbon season 3

The cats for the new season are expected to be as below:

Renee Elise Gold berry as Quellcrist Falconer, Chris Conner as Edgar Poe. For the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs, we doubt Anthony Mackie to return as his role fluctuates from season to season. The new entries are expected to take place, but nothing about them has been known to us till now.

Plot: Altered carbon season 3

In the previous season, we saw Kovacs younger version revealed. At first, he seemed contrary and different from Kovacs, but his part of a story went unanswered. Maybe this young Kovacs be different or same; these answers we have to find in its next season. We also expect to get the answer of Ortega and Ryker’s sketchy love story from its previous season. The plot this time is going to be very amazing and going to bring something new.

Release date: Altered carbon season 3

The new season’s release date has not been confirmed by the makers yet, but it is expected to be released in the year 2021 or 2022. No official trailers have been released yet, but it is expected to release before the show itself.

