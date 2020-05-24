Altered Carbon Season 2: Plot, Summary, Cast And Characters

- Advertisement -

Altered Carbon is an American web television series. This Series is written by Laeta Kalogridis based on a novel of the identical name. The Series takes spot over 360 years in the fate, with most episodes the first Season set in the year 2384, in a futuristic city known as Bay City.

Know everything that we need to know so far about Altered Carbon Season 2, including the release date, showrunner, the cast, and what Netflix has revealed about the plot of Season.

All eight episodes of Altered Carbon Season 2 are currently scheduled to release on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The streamer took its time with production this time, especially considering that Season 1 premiered on Feb. 2, 2018.

In our Season 1 review of Altered Carbon, we say, “At its best, Altered Carbon is a transporting thriller that rivals Blade Runner in the depth of its universe.n the last episode of season 2, titled Angels, we consulted Kovac makes the most significant loss.

To counter Quell from destroying himself and protect Harlan’s World from the Elders’ anger, Kovac inside his brand new host body to get this special Season of a super-soldier performed with Anthony Mackie destroys himself by commanding Angel Fire and direct it on himself to kill the Elder occupied inside of him.

The Series received generally positive reviews.

Will Yun Lee as Takeshi Kovacs Prime

Lela Loren as Danica Harlan

Dina Shihabi as Dig 301

James Saito As Tanaseda Hideki

Oliver Rice as Stone

Sharon Taylor as Myka

Orlando Lucas as TJ

Michael Shanks as Horace Axley

Sen Mitsuji as Tanaseda Yukito

Alessandro Juliani as Jack Soul Brasil

Matt Ellis as Joshua Kemp

David Cubitt as Dugan

Neal McDonough as Konrad Harlan

Jihae as Lounge Singer Kovacs