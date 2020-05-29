Home TV Series Netflix Altered carbon season 2 is here
Altered carbon season 2 is here

By- Aryan Singh
Netflix has always been praised for producing content that appeals to the masses. One such series created for Netflix is altered carbon. This American cyberpunk web series is based on a novel by author Richard K. Morgan written in 2002 by the same name. Laeta Kalogridis has created the television series.

The first season of the series received quite a lot of praise. Season 1 of altered carbon was released on February 2, 2018. It consisted of 10 episodes. After the release, demands for season 2 of the show were seen all over the internet. Hence, Netflix decided to renew the series for a second season consisting of 8 episodes on July 27, 2018.

Altered Carbon season 2 release date

The show has already been released on Netflix on February 27, 2020. An anime film set before the first season of the show was also released on March 19, 2020.
The series is based on 360 years in the future where people never die if they have the resources to change their body known as a sleeve in the series. The series revolves around a former soldier who must solve a murder case to obtain a sleeve.

Season 2 Cast

Martha Higareda as Kristin Ortega, Chris Conner as Edgar Poe, Dichen Lachman as Reileen Kawahara, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Quell, Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, Simone Missick as Trepp, Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, and many other well-known artists.

Season 1 and 2 of the series have scored an average rating of 8.3 and 6.7, respectively.
The series is a must-watch for anime lovers. If you haven’t watched it yet, you can watch it on Netflix. Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.

