Alone Season 6 Netflix Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
Alone is an American reality television series that made its initial debut entry into the television entertainment on June 18, 2015. The Show has successfully 6 seasons with 66 episodes. It is one of the few successful running television shows for the last five years. Show gets frequently renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. Based on the overwhelming response from the entertainment community, the development is inserted in progressing with another season.

The Show follows a Reality, Survival genre. Executive producers of the series are Russ McCarroll, Zachary Behr, Gretchen Palek, Nathaniel Lukasm, Shawn Witt, Zachary Green,

Ryan Pender, David George, and Brent Montgomery. Each episode of the Show has a runtime of around 60 minutes with more than a million active viewers making the Show more profitable. The Show mainly focusses on the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals as they survive in the hard environmental conditions for as long as possible using limited equipment for survival. Contestants will be provided with enough medical check-ins and are isolated from each other for the game duration. We have gathered the cast information and episode details of Alone Season 6.

When Is Alone Season 6 Netflix Release Date?

Alone Season 6 will be released on June,2,2020. The development has announced the information as many might have already watched the Show through History, a local cable television channel. For those who have missed the Show previously can enjoy through the online video streaming platform, Netflix. It was earlier planned to reach the various parts of different countries covering the maximum audience base. Similar to the last season of the series, the sixth season is also getting released on Netflix for the convenience of the audience. These are the information related to release date and streaming details of Alone season 6.

 Who Are The Cast Included In Alone Season 6?

  • Jordan Jonas aged 35 from Lynchburg, Virginia,
  • Woniya Thibeault aged 42 from Grass Valley, California,
  • Nathan Donnelly aged 39 from Lopez Island, Washington,
  • Barry Karcher aged 39 from Fort Collins, Colorado,
  • Nikki van Schyndel aged 44 from Echo Bay, British Columbia,
  • Michelle Wohlberg aged 31 from Mullingar, Saskatchewan,
  • Brady Nicholls aged 36 from San Antonio, Texas,
  • Ray Livingston aged 43 from Vancouver, Washington,
  • Donny Dust aged 38 from Monument, Colorado,
  • Tim Backus aged 55 from Lubbock, Texas.
Alone Season 6: Episode Schedule

  • Icebreaker aired on June 6, 2019,
  • Tainted aired on June 13, 2019,
  • Up In Flames” aired on June 20, 2019,
  • The Moose aired on June 27, 2019,
  • The Kill aired on July 11, 2019,
  • Ablaze aired on July 18, 2019,
  • Night Raider aired on July 25, 2019,
  • Out Cold aired on August 1, 2019,
  • The Ice Cometh aired on August 8, 2019,
  • Thin Ice aired on August 15, 2019,
  • Fire and Ice aired on August 22, 2019.
Kavin

