Almost Happy Season 2: All the details everyone should know
TV Series

Naveen Yadav
Virtually happy is an Argentinian comedy web series which shows a comic, who is a radio show host Sebastian Wainraich, who’s currently trying to balance his professional and personal life. The semi-automatic biography is written and made by Sebastián Wainraich (who also plays the lead role) along with Hernán Guerschuny as the director. Sebastian Wainraich trying his best to navigate a course on this ground for his life as a lot of issues plagues him and got separated from his wife Pilar. But still can not get over their two children and her.

The story goes as Sebastian tries to navigate life whilst tackling issues and his personal life insecurities. From the story, you will find him constantly searching for the meaning of joy that is true. You face the problem of dilemma and may see Sebastian get stuck on the border of any choice. Even you may see him taking some decisions that difficulty his life.

When Can it Premiere?

Nearly Happy’s first period premiered on May 1, 2020, on Netflix. The season consisted of 10 episodes. It’s too early to predict for the next season, but yes, if the show gets success we can hear something about the series in the upcoming month’s renewal. And when it occurred, we could expect Nearly Happy sometime’s next season.

The casting of Nearly Happy:

The ex-wife of Sebastian, almost Happing staring Sebastian Wainraich as the protagonist Sebastian as Pilar. Others are Peto Menahem, Adriana Aizemberg, and Hugo Arana. We can anticipate the entire cast again in year 2.

This cast is your main reason to wait after season 1 finished. We can only hope for the best to come!

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

