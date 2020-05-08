All Updates That We Have About HBO’s Show ‘Euphoria Season 2’!!

- Advertisement -

Following the first season of this show premiered on HBO in June 2019, buffs have been keeping a lookout for all things euphoria’. The American teenager drama television series made quite a thrill in the audiences with its unique spin on drugs, high school, and trauma faced by teens.

When will Euphoria Season 2 be released? Season 1 may have aired in summer 2019, but it looks like Season 2 will be following a different release schedule for several reasons. As with all of HBO’s releases, Euphoria’s production was unfortunately put on hold in March 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It gives a deeper look into the lives of troubled teenagers on a trip to self-discovery and locating a spot on the planet.

There’s a massive speculation on whether there’ll be any new characters in the 2nd season. Well yes, a casting call for year 2 has shown a new pair of Euphoria characters. But rest assured! Most- if not all of the principal cast will still be viewed in year two, and the fans will be able to see more of Zendaya as confirmed by founder Sam Levinson.

The series was revived for another year in July 2019, and the creation of the same had started.

However, the production had to be stopped early on due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Things are expected to resume as soon as the situations are under control. The show is set to launch in 2020 but may be delayed a few months because of these avoidable conditions. There was a short teaser for season two. But, a formal trailer hasn’t yet been published. We’ll keep you updated about the dates once they are released. In the meantime, fans can look forward to some more amazing content in season 2.

