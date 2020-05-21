All Latest Updates And Features Of ‘Splatoon 3’.

- Advertisement -

Splatoon 3 is becoming popular among Nintendo fans. The Splatoon franchise has been doing nicely from the start. Fans love the gameplay and they also love the weapons as well as the quirky funny moments. Additionally, the games have a fun soundtrack to keep the gamers in a fantastic mood.

If you haven’t heard about the sport and aren’t expecting it to be very popular then you’re mistaken. The franchise has sold over 15 million copies. It is evidence of the prevalence of the game. The first Splatoon released back in May 2015 for its Wii U. However, the second game of the show came out on Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 3 Release Date

- Advertisement -

Back on March 14, 2020, there was a status update on the Splatoon Twitter account. It’d text and an image of two characters from Splatoon. It seemed to be nothing at first but some curious fans discovered that the hair of one of those characters spelled out’3′.

Following that, their account went quiet. However, that does not mean there will not be any Splatoon 3. It could release someplace in 2022 or late 2021.

About Splatoon 3

Have you ever heard of weeds? Well, if you haven’t then it’s essentially two or more teams hoping to take over each other’s turfs while shielding their own. That is the same for the Splatoon games. You simply take over turfs and therefore are a part of a group of 4. There are normally two teams of four players.

Features of Splatoon 3

However, if we talk about Splatoon 3, then we can observe the gameplay expand. From fresh channels to weapons, all of this may be expected. This time, we could even have more individuals in a group to make the game much more extreme. Also, there might be a few new characters from the game. For example, Callie could be a hero in this match instead of a villain. There might be more changes. Nonetheless, we will need to wait for the devs to give us a little more teasers.