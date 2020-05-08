All Latest Updates About Season 2 Of Netflix’s Show ‘Outer Banks’!

- Advertisement -

Netflix had a premonition: In the year 2020, with shores shut and spring breaks canceled, the people might need a steamy island mystery to generate quarantine a little less suffocating. Therefore the hot adolescent drama Outer Banks was born, falling on the streaming platform on April 15 in all its North Carolina sun-kissed glory. The show chronicles tension between the working-class Pogues and the wealthy Kooks, as the Pogues search for $400 million of sunken treasure.

This is everything we have discovered about Season 2 while we wait for it to drop.

Expected Launch

Netflix is tight-lipped any official Season two news, but it does not mean that the series won’t continue. Creator and showrunner Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly which Netflix had already greenlit the team to compose Season two scripts before Season 1 even debuted.

“There will be a few new puzzles and a few new thoughts. It all comes off the same spine of the same narrative but it branches out in a way that hopefully, the audience will not see coming,” Pate said.

Storyline

The answer to this will always be yes. We as a throw have spoken about it, and we have rather talked about where we’d love to decide on our characters and explore–but we don’t know.”

Jonathan Daviss, who performs one of the Pogues, Pope, shares the opinion: No one, not the cast, knows what is next. “I am interested to see if we do move forward with the second season, in which the Pogues relationship will function as John B.,” he informed Seventeen.Are they likely to separate for this? Is that connection going to stick or are they likely to be frightened?”

Release Date

With COVID-19 shutting down generation across the nation, tv creation has sputtered to a stop. We likely won’t see Season 2 until overdue 2021 at the earliest.