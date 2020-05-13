All Latest Update About ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’.

- Advertisement -

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus is among the Marvel TV shows we’re most excited about. It is the first time we have noticed the MCU properly venturing onto the little screen (sorry, Netflix’s Marvel shows), developing the accepting canon of the Marvel movies. We’re going to need to wait a bit longer to see it though, as manufacturing on Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier was halted by a coronavirus.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier needed a confirmed launch date of August, with a particular day yet to be declared. That said, this will likely be affected by COVID-19: production on the show has been brought to a stop from the spread of the virus, and it is unknown at what point it could restart.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier narrative: what we know up to Now

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as the Name Implies, brings Sam and Bucky back together again for a narrative set in the Wake of Avengers: Endgame.

There’s no official synopsis for the series, but after Disney dropped the teaser above, Marvel called it a worldwide adventure that tests their abilities and their patience’. It’ll feature the return of this villain Helmut Zemo, last seen in Captain America: Civil War, and this time wearing his mask out of the comics.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier cast: who is returning

It is no secret that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will watch Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles in the hit Marvel movies. But it appears as though we are in for a real treat as several other familiar Marvel faces go back for the upcoming TV series.

Emily VanCamp appears again as Agent 13 aka Sharon Carter — a former S.H.I.E.L.D. representative and Peggy Carter’s niece. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier should fill in the gaps since the Civil War, describing what Agent 13 has been up to as moving on the run.