All Day and a Night Release date, Cast, Plot & All Updates

All Day and a Night is an American drama film making its debut entry during the May of 2020. It was written and directed by Joe Robert Cole. The first announcement of the film came back on March 20, 2018. The development has been continuously updating the progress of the game through a press release and social media posts. Netflix is an icon in the entertainment industry has come forward in distributing the film, reaching the audience.

Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Jared Ian Goldman are the executive producers of the film. We have compiled the gathered information regarding All Day and a Night.

When Is The Release Date? Where To Watch?

All Day and a Night is released in May,01,2020. Many might have already watched the film through the online video streaming platform. Earlier its was leaked that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the film. The development has ensured the release date of the film as announced. Production has planned to reach the film to the various regions of different parts of the countries through Video-On-demand service. Fans can enjoy the film through Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of All Day and a Night.

Who Are The Cast Included In All Day and a Night?

The development has been updating the cast details of the film through the press release and film posters. We have gathered much information about the cast details of the film from reliable sources in order to provide you with accurate information.

Following are the Cast details of All Day and a Night

  • Jeffrey Wright as James Daniel,
  • Regina Taylor as Tommetta,
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Big Stunna,
  • Isaiah John as TQ,
  • Kelly Jenrette as Delanda,
  • Shakira Ja’nai Paye as Shantaye,
  • Ashton Sanders as Jahkor Abraham Lincoln,
  • Jalyn Emil Hall as young Jahkor,
  • Christopher Meyer as Lamark,
  • Andrea Lynn Ellsworth as Kim,
  • Baily Hopkins as Ms Ferguson,
  • Gretchen Klein as Debbie,
  • Andray Johnson as Mr Hudson,
  • Stephen Barrington as Malcolm,
  • Rolanda D. Bell as La-Trice.

All Day and a Night: Plot Details

The story follows with Jahkor Lincoln, who was an aspiring rapper convicted and sent to prison. He faced a hard childhood struggling with his father JD. He was a drug addict and harassed him for his innocence. His Mother Delenda did her best to keep things proper between the family. Jahkor was having a relationship with women, he also had a son. He always thought of having a good life for his family but often ended in some trouble. He was sentenced for lifetime imprisonment and faces most of his life behind the bars meeting his family once in a month and sharing good values and thoughts to his son

