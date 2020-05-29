Home Hollywood Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And More Other...
Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And More Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Alita Battle Angel may have received mixed responses from critics, but the film became a fan favorite worldwide and also was a box office success earning $405 million against a $170 million budget. Fans are already asking for a sequel.

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez have speculated that the movie could have many sequels. On February 6, 2019, prior to the release of Alita Battle Angel, they said they have strategies for Alita Battle Angel 2. All these uncredited cameos were intended to set up bigger characters for the sequel.

It is currently uncertain if the sequel is in the works or not. The movie was made and released prior to Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox. With the acquisition now complete, it is not known whether Disney has enabled the sequel to begin generation.

In April 2020, Christoph Waltz stated he had not heard any discussions about a possible sequel to the movie, although the chance was unlikely after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox since it might not have fit in with the Disney brand.

Release Date

Rodriguez and Cameron had plans to get a sequel before the film premiered, but with all the success of the film, they had been convinced that a sequel would be a fantastic investment.

The producers haven’t declared anything but there’s not any doubt that a sequel for Alita Battle Angel is unavoidable; the very first movie received evaluations and ratings.

Christoph Waltz also claimed that this movie isn’t acceptable for Disney, along with the sequel is not possible in Disney’s event he has not had any discussions about a sequel to the film.

Plot

In the first film, we saw Alita post a war which went on for 300 years, and post-war Alita was found by Dr. Ido as a cyborg, in a human body, she doesn’t have any recollection from the past, from the sequel we might see Alita finding more information about her prior life and matching the missing puzzles in her story.

Cast

When a sequel is made, Rosa Salazar is anticipated to return. Nonetheless, it isn’t known whether the rest of the cast will go back. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Maharshela Ali, Ed Skrein, Lana Condor, Eiza Gonzàlez, and Keean Johnson starred in the first film and hopefully will go back for the sequel.

