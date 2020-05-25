Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Every time a movie releases, and finish with a cliffhanger, everyone begins waiting patiently to the sequel or the next installment. They get keen and desperate for anything in regards to the next setup, further storyline, etc.. And that is the case for the lovers of Alita Battle Angel, since the end of the first part with a cliffhanger in 2019, fans are waiting for the Alita Battle Angel 2.

Now the cyber fantasy lovers are keen to learn about the fate of the following part of the movie.

Release Date

There’s no date about the release of the following part of the film or some other confirmation regarding this, but according to some sources, Alita Battle Angel two is occurring and will hit the screen very soon. However, how much will confirm after the launch of the official announcement from the production or actors?

And as we all know, because of continuing outbreak the confirmation, then starting off shooting is going to be postponed, so be ready to wait for long. However, as I have said, don’t get confused over that should Alita Battle Angel two is happening or not, because it is happening. Great things take time, and that is what the manufacturing and manufacturers of Alita are doing.

Plot

We get to see initially in the movie that Alita loses her boyfriend. She was tough and so is well aware of what she wants where she must proceed.

She always wanted to be the star of this Motorball Championship, in a way she always attempts to not go her way back to her city Zalem and it is chief Nova.

Cast

If the sequel receives a revival, then we can expect to witness Rosa Salazar back in the role of Alita. Along with her, we will witness Edward Norton as Nova, who was teased at the end of the last movie. Besides them, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Keean Johnson, and others can reprise their roles in the possible movie. In the first film, we saw, Michelle Rodriguez in a secret role as Gelda, a cyborg in the first film, she was also one of the characters from the pages of Battle Angel Alita.