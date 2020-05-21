Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

In the era of cinemas have been a live-action version of Manga and Anime source materials are facing backlashes, Alita Battle Angel turned into a prosperous threat and critically acclaimed film. Though the movie was a massive danger in the eyes of viewers, still, the movie handle all the doubts have been delivered a sophisticated tale on the screen.

After the launch of this first movie in 2019, fans were excited about watching Alita bring back the struggle once more. In this article, we will discuss every significant detail about the possible Alita: Battle Angel sequel.

Expected Release Date

The first film was distributed by 20th Century Fox, but then, Disney acquired the corporation. But many questions were left unanswered in the previous film, and that’s why fans are anticipating a massive sequel and an ideal conclusion to Alita’s saga.

The Cast

In case the sequel receives a revival, then we could expect to watch Rosa Salazar back in the function of Alita. Along with her, we will see Edward Norton as Nova, that was teased at the end of the last movie. Besides them, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Keean Johnson, and others can reprise their roles at the feasible film. In the first film, we saw, Michelle Rodriguez in a key function as Gelda, a cyborg in the first movie, she was also among those characters from the pages of Battle Angel Alita.

The Storyline

The upcoming uncertain job might emphasize the exploits of Nova finally, and it’ll be interesting to see the conflict between Alita along with him. The movie will also portray Alita’s life as Motorball Champion, and just how does she emotionally deals with Hugo’s death.

Trailer

We’re eager to see the trailer when it gets dropped if the film is finally announced by the studios.