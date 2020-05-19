Home Hollywood Alita: Battle Angel 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast and...
Alita: Battle Angel 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Alita: Battle Angel, a cyberpunk action film, is loosely based on a Japanese manga “Gunnm”, written by Yukito Kishiro, Directed by Robert Rodriguez, this film had its world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on January 31, 2019. This film revolves around ‘Alita’, a cyborg, who wakes up in a new body but she does not remember anything about her past. Her struggle of discovering her true identity forms the base of the story. This story has received mixed reviews. Some of the viewers find it interesting, whereas some of them are not happy with it. Moreover, it wasn’t a big commercial success as it grossed over $404 million worldwide on an overall budget of $350-500 million.

But its fans are longing for season 2. Let us check whether there is any probability of arrival of the sequel of this film.

Release date of Alita: Battle Angel 2

The makers of this film have not yet made any announcement regarding the sequel of the film. Fans are urging Disney for the sequel. They even started circulating an online petition. Many fans signed this petition and expressed their desire for the sequel of the film. However, Disney has not yet responded to this petition. The director, Robert Rodriguez and the lead actress, Rosa Salazar, have revealed that they would love to be a part of this film.

The cast of the “Alita: Battle Angel 2.”

Though there isn’t any confirmation of the arrival of the sequel, if the “Alita: Battle Angel 2” arrives, Rosa would likely play the role of Alita as in an interview, she said, “I would play Alita ’til my last breath.” Other actors like Christopher Waltz as Dr. Ido, Edward Norton as Nova and may others may return.

The expected plot of “Alita: Battle Angel 2.”

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez dropped many hints that the film could lead to a sequel. The sequel may focus on non-speaking character “Nova”. Cameos by Michelle Rodriguez and Jai Courtney were meant to present them an insignificant role in the sequel. Viewers are also predicting that they may get to see the prequel portraying the past life of Alita.

Simran Jaiswal

