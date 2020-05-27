Alita battle angel 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

The American cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel is based on Japanese manga series ‘Gunnm’ written by Yukito Kishiro. The movie is based on a cyborg named Alita who does not have any memory of her past and is inside a new body. She sets out to know about her history and uncover her destiny.

The movie has been directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. The budget of the movie was set to $ 170 million. The movie was an instant hit amongst superhero cartoon lovers. It grossed for over $400 million on box office. The movie was released in the United States on February 14, 2019. The screen rights to the movie were given to 20th Century Fox. Lightstorm Entertainment produced the movie. However, the movie was not able to impress the critics much. The critics raised the acting and the visual effects in the movie but criticized the screenplay of the movie.

Alita- Battle Angel cast

Ros Salazar played the role of Alita,

Christoph Waltz as Ido,

Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren,

Mahershala Ali as Vector,

Ed Skren as Zapan,

Keean Johnson as Hugo,

Kackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and many other artists.

Release date

The producers of the show have hinted that there are going to be sequels of the film. It was announced on February 6, 2019, that they have plans for the first sequel of the movie.

The movie has been awarded a rating of 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

If you haven’t watched the movie yet, binge on popcorns and enjoy watching this action movie.

