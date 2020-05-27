Alita battle angel 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

Future. Cameron and Rodriguez have hinted that the film could lead to multiple sequels. On February 6, 2019, they announced that they have plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future Because the next one will be “Alita: Fallen Angel” and then Alita… you know “Avenging Angel” and then Alita whatever.

When it comes to landing an Alita: Battle Angel sequel, that’s something that Jon Landau himself has spoken towards in the past. And just as he said to the people before, there’s going to have to be some unavoidable noise aimed at the Disney executives who make such decisions. The people and the fans liked season 1, that they demanded the new season for it.

Cast: Alita battle angel 2

The cast for the new season is going to be very amazing. The cast of the season include:

Edward Norton as Nova, who was teased at the end of the last movie. Besides them, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Keean Johnson, and others can reprise their roles in the possible movie. In the first film, we saw, Michelle Rodriguez in a secret role as Gelda, a cyborg in the first film, she was also one of the characters from the pages of Battle Angel Alita. The new characters are also expected to enter.

Plot: Alita battle angel 2

The plot for the new season is going to be very amazing and thrilling. As of now, no plot for the film has been released yet. According to the latest reports, Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for the second movie. The good news is that the actors from the first movie will be reprising their roles. However, we can expect to see Alita’s journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem’s survivor, and the real motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita in the upcoming film because of Hugo’s demise.

Release date: Alita battle angel 2

The release for the new season is going to be soon. No release date has been expected yet. But the makers are going to release the date soon.

