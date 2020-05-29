Alexa And Katie Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Since Alexa and Katie dropped their year 3 back in 2019 fans have been asking about a year four to the series, this show has been one of the greatest shows on Netflix has performed great globally.

Alexa and Katie premiered with year one back on March 23, 2018, year two proved on December 26, 2018, and year three-part one established on December 30, 2019, which consisted of 8 episodes. We will get a part two for year 3 with eight episodes later this year.

Release Date

But for starters, Netflix has not yet renewed Alexa and Katie for season 4 because of yet because year 3 is not however complete when the next part of season 3 premieres things will get brighter and Netflix will decide only then.

Season 3 part two is going to premiere on June 13, 2020, and will include 8 episodes after producing thorough the record of this viewership Netflix will come out with the future of the series for a season 4.

If Netflix renews the series for a year, then fans will have to wait more than normal as season 4 will take longer to premiere, thus we can only expect it to release near the end of 2021.

Cast

Here’s a listing of cast members returning for Alexa and Katie season 4

Aris Berelc as Alexa

Isabel May as Katie

Jolie Jenkins as Jennifer

Emery Kelly as Lucas

Eddie Shin as Dave

Finn Carr as Jack

Tiffani Thiessen as Lori

Jack Griffo as Dylan

Iman Benson

Ricky Garcia

Kerri Medders

Scott Wortham

Constance Marie

Nadja Alaya

Plot

The story revolves around two best friends Alexa and Katie; later on, in the series, Alexa is diagnosed with Cancer, and Katie being her very best buddy, fully supports her while is undergoing the treatment.

We do not have any specific information about the storyline for season 4 yet, as now 3 isn’t complete too.

We’ll keep fans updated on the latest news about Alexa and Katie year 4 until then continue reading with us!