Alexa and Katie season 4: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know! 

Alexa & Katie is returning for its fourth and now final season in June 2020 on Netflix globally. In an exclusive reveal to Seventeen, the hit Netflix series will come to an end with season 3 and part 4’s release on June 13. Starring Paris Berelc and Isabel May, the show follows BFFs Alexa and Katie as they navigate high school after Alexa gets diagnosed with cancer.

This new upcoming season will be the last season for Alexa and Katie. They both will be missed by the fans very much. The fans had expected a lot from them and all their seasons. They showed great love towards both of them. “In part 4, summer’s over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year.

Cast: Alexa and Katie season 4

The cast for the new season will be very amazing. The primary cast will repeat their jobs for the second piece of the third season; Paris Berelc as Alexa, Isabel May as Katie, Jolie Jenkins as Jennifer, Emery Kelly as Lucas, Eddie Shin as Dave, Finn Carr as Jack, Tiffani Thiessen as Lori, and Jack Griffo as Dylan. The new entries are also expected in the new season being a surprise for all the fans.

Plot: Alexa and Katie season 4

The plot for the new season is going to be very amazing. In the last season, we will be able to see that last piece of the third season will see, “Alexa attempts to put the disease behind her, yet a renewed individual in her life may make that particularly hard. Katie is, as of now feeling the weight of her future and needs all the help she can get from her closest companion. Only this much storyline is known to us till now.

Release: Alexa and Katie season 4

The new season for Alexa and Katie will is expected to release in June 2020. There might be some delay in the season to get on the air because of the current situation of the coronavirus. There is no trailer starting now for the subsequent part. Be that as it may, we are expecting one soon as the season finale is near its discharge date.

Stay tuned for more updates!