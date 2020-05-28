Home TV Series Alex Rider Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know
TV Series

Alex Rider Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Alex Rider is a television web series. In May 2017, It was announced that the Eleventh Hour Films is interested in producing a television series. As we can see, many television dramas are lining up in online video streaming platforms and the television cable channel network to entertain the audience. The entertainment industry has become highly competitive, with many talented technicians working towards a single goal to produce an entertaining script. In this article, I’ll discuss the Alex Rider release date, cast, and everything you need to know about the upcoming television web series.

Guy Burt creates the series. The television series’s story is based on Anthony Horowitz’s Alex Rider young adult spy novel series. In recent days many novels are converted into a digital visual version to entertain the audience. The series is directed by

Andreas Prochaska. Anthony Horowitz is the executive producer of the television series. Eleventh Hour Films is the production company involved in producing the television series. There’s a lot of expectation towards the novel based television series.

When Is Alex Rider Release Date?

Alex Rider will be released on 4 June 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. It’s expected that there might be a slight delay in the release day of the television series. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the shooting progress of the series is completed and currently in editing progress. It was announced that the series would be streamed through Amazon Prime.

The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platform. As of now, these are the information related to release date and streaming details of the series. However, we’ll keep you updated if any changes drop from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Alex Rider?

The development has unveiled cast details of the television series. Its been released to engage the audience towards the upcoming television series. We have gathered much information about the cast details of the television series.

Following are the cast included in Alex Rider

  • Otto Farrant as Alex Rider,
  • Brenock O’Connor as Tom,
  • Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt,
  • Vicky McClure as Mrs Jones,
  • Andrew Buchan as Ian Rider,
  • Haluk Bilginer as Dr. Hugo Grief ,
  • Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Jack Starbright,
  • Katrin Vankova as Laura,
  • Talitha Wing as Sasha,
  • Nathan Clarke as Arrash,
  • Marli Siu as Kira,
  • Earl Cave,
  • Yani Xander as Stepan Serenkov,
  • Ace Bhatti as John Crawley,
  • Nyasha Hatendi as Smithers.
Also Read:   Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Highschool DxD Season 5 : Release Date, Trailer And Updates!!!!
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

The Walking Dead Season 7: All The Latest Update, Check Here

Netflix Sunidhi -
The Walking Dead is an American television series for AMC by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard for horror series. The series is...
Read more

Yellowstone Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
 
Also Read:   Last Kingdom Season 5: Expected Release Date, Cast And All The Latest Update
Yellowstone is back with another season!!!. It is one of the famous and most-watched television series in various parts of the United States. The...
Read more

Sex education season 2: All The Latest Update, Check Here

Netflix Sunidhi -
Sex Education is a fantastic British comedy-drama web television series created by Laurie Nunn. Starring Asa Butterfield as a troubled teenager and Gillian Anderson...
Read more

The witcher season 2: All The Latest Update, Check Here

Netflix Sunidhi -
The Witcher tiny stories by the author Andrzej Sapkowski were first issued in Polish science fiction and fiction magazine Fantastyka, beginning in the mid-1980s....
Read more

NOS4A2 Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
NOS4A2 is an American supernatural horror drama television series. The first season of the series made its entry towards the television series portfolio on...
Read more

Politician Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
The entertainment industry has been evolving using various upcoming computer technologies. Many giant companies in the industry have been working on research and development...
Read more

The Bold Type Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
The Bold Type is an American comedy-drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut in the entertainment industry on June...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Taboo season 2

TV Series Sunidhi -
Taboo is a BBC television drama series created by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker. It broadcasted on BBC One in the United...
Read more

Dirty John Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Dirty John is an American original crime television series. The story of the series is based on the podcast of the same name by...
Read more

Upload Cast Details & Episode Schedule

Amazon Prime Kavin -
Upload is an American science fiction comedy web television. The series got recently released on May 1, 2020, on Prime Video. The series got...
Read more
© World Top Trend