Alex Rider Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

Alex Rider is a television web series. In May 2017, It was announced that the Eleventh Hour Films is interested in producing a television series. As we can see, many television dramas are lining up in online video streaming platforms and the television cable channel network to entertain the audience. The entertainment industry has become highly competitive, with many talented technicians working towards a single goal to produce an entertaining script. In this article, I’ll discuss the Alex Rider release date, cast, and everything you need to know about the upcoming television web series.

Guy Burt creates the series. The television series’s story is based on Anthony Horowitz’s Alex Rider young adult spy novel series. In recent days many novels are converted into a digital visual version to entertain the audience. The series is directed by

Andreas Prochaska. Anthony Horowitz is the executive producer of the television series. Eleventh Hour Films is the production company involved in producing the television series. There’s a lot of expectation towards the novel based television series.

When Is Alex Rider Release Date?

Alex Rider will be released on 4 June 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. It’s expected that there might be a slight delay in the release day of the television series. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the shooting progress of the series is completed and currently in editing progress. It was announced that the series would be streamed through Amazon Prime.

The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platform. As of now, these are the information related to release date and streaming details of the series. However, we’ll keep you updated if any changes drop from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Alex Rider?

The development has unveiled cast details of the television series. Its been released to engage the audience towards the upcoming television series. We have gathered much information about the cast details of the television series.

Following are the cast included in Alex Rider

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider,

Brenock O’Connor as Tom,

Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt,

Vicky McClure as Mrs Jones,

Andrew Buchan as Ian Rider,

Haluk Bilginer as Dr. Hugo Grief ,

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Jack Starbright,

Katrin Vankova as Laura,

Talitha Wing as Sasha,

Nathan Clarke as Arrash,

Marli Siu as Kira,

Earl Cave,

Yani Xander as Stepan Serenkov,

Ace Bhatti as John Crawley,

Nyasha Hatendi as Smithers.