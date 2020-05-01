Home In News Alabama High School Student finally Named;NASA's Mars Helicopter
In NewsTechnology

Alabama High School Student finally Named;NASA’s Mars Helicopter

By- Nitu Jha
NASA’s Mars Helicopter gets an official name thanks to an Alabama high school student.
The aircraft has been named Ingenuity, a name filed by Vaneeza Rupani through NASA’s Name The Rover competition.

The helicopter will be the first manmade machine to try powered flight on the other world. When NASA’s Mars 2020 assignment finally arrives on the Red Planet in ancient 2021 it’s going to be the Perseverance rover which will do the bulk of the job. But, it’s only one automobile making the trip from Earth to Mars, as NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter are also along for the ride.

The Mars helicopter will not be doing a good deal during the assignment, but it is going to become the first manmade aircraft to try flight on another world. That is pretty specific, so NASA clearly wasn’t going to let it proceed without a suitable name.

Thankfully, an Alabama high school student came up with a winning moniker: Ingenuity.As NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory describes in a new blog post, Tuscaloosa County High School student Vaneeza Rupani’s entry to the space agency’s”Name the Rover” contest will now be utilized as the title for the first helicopter delivered to another planet.

“The creativity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the struggles of interplanetary journey are what allow us all to go through the wonders of space exploration,” Rupani clarified in an article she wrote for the rover pruning competition. “Ingenuity is the thing that enables people to achieve amazing things, and it allows us to enlarge our horizons into the edges of the universe.”

The helicopter is basically a technical demonstration. The helicopter won’t have any scientific goals, but it is going to have around a month to do test flights which prove powered flight is possible on Mars. It helps inform future missions and may set the groundwork for much more complicated airborne vehicles later on.

“Ingenuity interrupts the values that our helicopter tech demonstration will showcase for everybody when it takes off next year since the aircraft on a different planet’s surface,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. “It took a lot of creative and hard work to get the helicopter ready and then placed on the rover, and there’s far more going to be demanded.

I was happy we had another fantastic name from the naming competition finalists where I was able to pick something representative of this exciting part of our second mission to Mars.” In the future, more technologically competent telescope might be sent to Mars to explore an assortment of places in a really brief time period. Such vehicles can scale large geographical features and provide new insights into just how the Martian landscape was shaped and continues to transform to this day.

