AirPods Studio: Cheaper Apple Killing Headphones

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Apple headphones finally have a name: AirPods Studio. The business is expected to release its actual competitors to Bose and Sony in Apple’s quest to supply the best headphones yet.

The leak from Apple analyst Jon Prosser comes via Twitter, where he states that the AirPods Studio will cost $349. That’s $50 less than the $399 list price for your 700 headphones. However, what are you going to get for the money?

A report in Bloomberg says that Apple will provide a set of headphones. There will be yet another version and one version. But, both cans headphone padding and would offer swappable ear pads, something Bose doesn’t offer.

The fashion-focuses AirPods Studio will probably be crafted of leather-like fabrics’ while the sports headphones would have more’breathable materials.’ It may have an aesthetic, with ear cups which are linked into the headband with thin, metal arms.

There have been reports that Apple would be offering an AirPods X targeted in the fitness crowd, so the AirPods Studio may be your Bose rival while the AirPods X will probably have its name and identity. In a reply on the Twitter thread, Prosser confirmed the AirPods X” are sports-oriented and will not be coming later in the year.”

So when can we anticipate the AirPods Studio to launch? With Apple’s WWDC 2020 virtual occasion now scheduled for June 22nd, it is possible could start the cans then, but at a preceding tweet, Prosser said that fresh AirPods were prepared to send and”could fall at any moment.”

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
