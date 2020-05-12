- Advertisement -

Air traffic has dropped over the last month or so in a historic and unprecedented decline on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has wiped out nearly all business for air carriers which have resorted to flying what exactly are eternally ghost planes with only a handful of

Here is one account of what passengers can expect for some of you who are getting on airplanes at this time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Believe it or notthere are still a few individuals who are getting on planes and flying.

A month ago, airlines had begun flying nearly-empty airplanes with only a handful of passengers on them.

and also the TSA was screening as few as 83,000 passengers daily, down from more than 2 million during the exact same point in 2019.

Further underscoring the unprecedented moment the country is in, all commercial US airlines by May 11.

will for the first time need passengers and crew to wear face mask reading this all, however, a particular thought might lure you .

if practically no one is flying at this time, would not this then be one of the safest occasions to fly at this time?

There will likely never be fewer people on planes and in airports than you can find right now.

which means that your risk in terms of picking up germs and, god forbid, the coronavirus, is practically nothing right now, right.

Perhaps, but here’s a taste of what you are searching for if you do choose to get on a plane right now.

And this is only about the flying experience, not about what that would confront you after you get off the airplane.

such as the fact that many businesses might nevertheless be closed or operating with reduced hours at whatever city you are flying into.

Additionally, some states are mandating that visitors self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Paranoid travellers roamed the vacant terminals in masks, eyeing one another warily since they misted themselves together with disinfectant.”

During his first flight, the pilot came over the intercom to say that since the airplane was so empty, it would experience a very rapid acceleration for takeoff.

Coppins spent all the flight dipping into a bag of Lysol wipes and scrubbing everything in reach.

This was after a bit of a standoff when he first took his seat

“We apologize to the alarming amount of passengers on the flight,” an attendant said over the intercom as everyone was filing in.

As Coppins made his way to his chair, a man in the chair beside him snapped.

“Sit there,” he stated, pointing to the aisle behind them.

In the restroom during his layover in Chicago’s O’Hare airport, men shot ominous glances at anyone who got too close to them while washing their hands in the sink.

A shouting match broke out among several guests in the food court, requiring police intervention.

The CDC is still advocating against nonessential travel at the moment.

With the coming of summer, though, it is all but ensured that folks are going to be desperate to get out of.

the house, get back on the street, and maybe even back into the skies.

The element which will be most determinant about just how soon all that happens.

though, involves how folks feel about their security, and when they’re okay with all the dangers and prospective trade-offs involved.