After Life Season 3: This Character Might Not Return Within The Next...
Entertainment

After Life Season 3: This Character Might Not Return Within The Next Season

By- Alok Chand
Let us start with addressing the elephant in the area which is,

WILL THERE BE AN AFTERLIFE SEASON 3?

After Life Season 3

Ricky Gervais, the writer and the main actor of the show, is famous for his”two-string rule”. Owing to an overwhelming response on Season two, Ricky is currently leaning towards the potential for Season 3. At a video, Ricky explained the strain of a follow-up but even so he would like to do another period if the response carries forward. An official confirmation is to be published but we’re holding on the possibility of Season 3.

Now that we’ve established the likelihood of another season. Let us dive into:

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN AFTERLIFE SEASON 3?

Season 2 reasoned on an emotional note. Tony was in the process of grieving the loss of his wife when his dad dies. This becomes overbearing for Tony after which we see him overdosing on alcohol and pills regardless of his dog’s attempt at stopping him. Luckily, Emma arrives to confess her feelings for him that saves Tony. Those pills are then put by him back into his pocket and exits the home with Emma.

WHAT DOES THIS SCENE MEAN FOR TONY’S FUTURE?

In a interview, Ricky said that he was not keen on awesome happy endings, which he chose not to have an”end” for a season. He reiterated that many of people assumed that Ricky’s unhappiness had stopped following the finish of Season 1 because he found a tiny pleasure. However, the waiter came back with a spin and surprised his supporters.

Therefore, given his record of surprising his audiences as well as his aversion to happy endings.

We suspect Tony might not return for one more season. Ricky following a year of this supposed ending. We watched Tony maintaining the pills back into his pocket but what happens later is unknown. After all, it isn’t unusual to kill off the protagonist of the series. Is a man of reason and a writer; stretching a series for its sake is not his personality. That said, putting an end to Tony’s character will probably probably be killing two birds with one stone. Anyhow, all this is nothing, and conjecture can be verified before the updates.

Alok Chand

After Life Season 3: This Character Might Not Return Within The Next Season

