After LIfe Season 2: Cast, Release Date, And Summary

By- Sunidhi
After Life is a dark British comedy-drama tv series created, produced, and directed by Ricky Gervais, a famous personality, it released on March 8, 2019, on Netflix. The second series premiered on April 24, 2020.

After Life Season 2 is scheduled to debut on April 24, 2020, as the release date was as of late reported. The first season had six episodes. However, the scene check of the following season isn’t yet known.

filming of the afterlife-

After Life was filmed in Hemel Hempstead, looking in the show like a surprisingly sunshiny city in England. This famous town in Hertfordshire, near Luton, is part of the Greater London urban area

season 2:cast, release date, and summary

The official trailer for the series was released on April 10. On April 24, Netflix released all episodes of the series. There are six episodes in the second season also.

After Life Season 2 Cast

  •  Ricky Gervais
  • Tom Basden
  •  Diane Morgan
  • Mandeep Dhillon
  • Ashley Jensen
  • David Bradley
  • Kerry Godliman
  • Paul Kaye
  • Tim Plester
  • Tommy Finnegan
  • Thomas Bastable
  • Penelope Wilton

The pattern follows the skeptical paper columnist Tony. He had an ideal life and great direct until his better half, Lisa, passed on from heart disease. He couldn’t adjust up to the deplorable occasion and attempted to grasp a thoughtless and destructive character. He somehow got decided to resist the world by saying and doing whatever he loves or things right. He expects such actions to be a type of superpower. Be that as it may, the story turns up being trickier than he thought when his loved ones attempt to forgive the pleasant person in Tony, which he used to be.

Sunidhi

