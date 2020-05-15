Home Hollywood Adam Shankman set to direct "Hocus Pocus 2" for Disney Plus
HollywoodMovies

Adam Shankman set to direct “Hocus Pocus 2” for Disney Plus

By- Aparna.S Raj
- Advertisement -

1990’s kid’s film Hocus Pocus is returning as a TV sequel on Disney Plus. The makers announced the sequel in October 2019. While writer Jen D’Angelo is penning the script, Adam Shankman is there to direct the movie.

The plot of Hocus Pocus 2

Directed by Kenny Ortega, the film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in lead roles. They are portraying The Sanderson sisters, who are witches. The three sisters were burned in Salem at stake in the 17th century. Years later, a kid named Max (Omri Katz), moves to Salem and ends up at the witches’ house. There, he mistakenly brings the Sandersons back by lighting the Black Flame Candle. Max, along with his sister Dani (Thora Birch), another local kid Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and a talking cat, tries to stop the witches from killing every child in the city.

- Advertisement -

Part 2 is still in the development stage. The fans can expect to see the original cast returning since the actors have shown interest in reprising their roles for the sequel.

Release Date –

The progress of the project is affected due to the ongoing pandemic so a 2020 release is off talks for now.

It is possible that the film can have a release in the second half of 2021.

Also Read:   Avengers Celebrity Mark Ruffalo Has a Fantastic idea for a Brand New Hulk Experience
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   X-Men: The Animated Series- the New Project is coming soon on Disney plus
Aparna.S Raj

Must Read

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 Anytime Soon

Education Vikash Kumar -
PATNA: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be likely to declare the Bihar 10th Result 2020, BSEB Matric Result 2020 anytime soon. The Bihar Board...
Read more

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot Prediction, Cast, Release Date, and Other Information

TV Series Aparna.S Raj -
Attack on Titan Season 4 has become one of the most anticipated anime series after it's third season received huge praise and success. The...
Read more

Taboo season 2: expected plot, cast, release date with a quick recap

TV Series Salina Marak -
WHAT WAS IN TABOO SEASON 1 AND WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE NEXT SEASON? The series was released on 7 January 2017 in the...
Read more

Taboo season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To know

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Taboo season 2 The official announcement for the release of the second season of Tom Hardy’s 19th-century caper Taboo was already made in 2017. The...
Read more

Adam Shankman set to direct “Hocus Pocus 2” for Disney Plus

Hollywood Aparna.S Raj -
1990's kid's film Hocus Pocus is returning as a TV sequel on Disney Plus. The makers announced the sequel in October 2019. While writer...
Read more

The umbrella academy season 2: Plot, cast, release and everything you must know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
The umbrella academy has become one of Netflix’s biggest hit shows in very little time. This show looks to replace the defenders from Marvel....
Read more

Sex education season 2: Plot, cast and release and everything you need to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Sex education season 2 is going to be more exciting and lovable by the people very much. In the previous season of sex education,...
Read more

Chilling adventures of Sabrina season 4: Plot, cast and release date and everything you must know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a famous show among teenagers. This show gives its great hit on Netflix. The chilling adventures of Sabrina season...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Know So Far About Dead Redemption 2

Gaming Nitin Mathur -
The third entry in the Red Dead series by rockstar games, an action-adventurous game “red dead redemption“. It is a fictional representation of southern, midwestern,...
Read more

Virgin river season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Want To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Virgin River Season 2 On its release, the season 1 of the show gained a massive following of viewers. So much so, that the...
Read more
© World Top Trend