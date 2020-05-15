Adam Shankman set to direct “Hocus Pocus 2” for Disney Plus

- Advertisement -

1990’s kid’s film Hocus Pocus is returning as a TV sequel on Disney Plus. The makers announced the sequel in October 2019. While writer Jen D’Angelo is penning the script, Adam Shankman is there to direct the movie.

The plot of Hocus Pocus 2

Directed by Kenny Ortega, the film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in lead roles. They are portraying The Sanderson sisters, who are witches. The three sisters were burned in Salem at stake in the 17th century. Years later, a kid named Max (Omri Katz), moves to Salem and ends up at the witches’ house. There, he mistakenly brings the Sandersons back by lighting the Black Flame Candle. Max, along with his sister Dani (Thora Birch), another local kid Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and a talking cat, tries to stop the witches from killing every child in the city.

Part 2 is still in the development stage. The fans can expect to see the original cast returning since the actors have shown interest in reprising their roles for the sequel.

Release Date –

The progress of the project is affected due to the ongoing pandemic so a 2020 release is off talks for now.

It is possible that the film can have a release in the second half of 2021.