Aarogya Setu App: Important Feature To Know About Covid-19 Tracker

- Advertisement -

The coronavirus monitoring of the government app, Aarogya Setu was launched. This program Bluetooth to assess if you’ve been near, or connected, a Covid-19 patient and uses the location data of your smartphone. Aarogya Setu uses a database to keep a tab.

For today, here

- Advertisement -

1. It’s currently available for Android and is free to download and Apple smartphones.

2. Can download it in the App Store and the Play Store and you have to enroll with your phone number.

3. The App has a choice to get into your wellbeing stats and credentials.

4. The App has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

5. Aarogya Setu employs the government database of known Covid-19 cases in the country.

6. Aarogya Setu uses the location to determine where you are and Bluetooth connectivity to check if you’ve been inside six feet of an individual of your phone.

7. Based on those two, the Program lets you know if you’re at’high risk’ or not.

8. For the Program, you need to provide location access to it and keep Bluetooth on all of the time.

9. If you’re at’high risk’ or in a high risk’ area, the Program will ask you to call the number 1075 to schedule an appointment and to go to get a test.

10. Aarogya Setu suggests suggestions about the best way best to take precautions to avoid becoming the virus.

11. Your information will be shared by the App with the Government in case you test positive or if you touch base with the positive patient that is covid-19.

12. The privacy policy of the App mentions that it doesn’t share data. Your data has been shared with the authorities. The App doesn’t allow your name or amount to be revealed to the general public at any time.

13. The chatbot in the Program assists you to assess symptoms and can answer basic queries. It also provides you with state-specific helpline numbers.

14. The Program is supported in 11 languages.

This is precisely what Meity declared at the launch of Aarogya Setu:

“The Government of India today launched a free program developed within a public-private partnership to bring the people of India together in a resolute struggle against COVID-19.

The Program, called’AarogyaSetu’ combines Digital India for each Indian’s wellbeing and wellbeing. It will enable individuals to assess due to the Corona Virus disease being caught by themselves the danger. It’ll calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms, and artificial intelligence.

Once installed through a process at a smartphone, the Program finds devices with AarogyaSetu. The App can then figure out the possibility of infection if any of these contacts are analyzed positive, based on parameters.

The App will help the Government take crucial, timely measures where required.

The design of the App ensures privacy-first. The data is encrypted using technology and stays secure on the phone for facilitating medical intervention until it is necessary.

Available in 11 languages, the App has designed and is ready for usage that is pan-India from day-1.

This App is an exceptional example of the nation’s young talent coming together and pooling efforts and resources to react to a global crisis. It is at once a bridge between public and private sectors, electronic technologies and health services delivery, and the possibility of young India with a disease-free and healthy future of the nation.”