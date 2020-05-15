Aarogya Setu App hacked : Is There a Data Breech?

- Advertisement -

Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 contact tracing app, has faced controversies due to its security feature in recent times. Many ethical hackers have been questioning the development of the security feature of the app from its launch. The application has become successful reached more than 100 million downloads. Aarogya Setu is translated from Sanskrit, which means “bridge to health.”

How Does It Work?

The app mainly focuses on keeping others away from infected persons using Bluetooth as their primary source. It retrieves data from the database, which has the collection of information about the COVID-19 affected persons. It’s clearly explained by many developers and social posts in social media about the functioning of the app. Suppose, Let’s assume if you have met Corona positive patients accidentally in the last two weeks, the app calculated the risk using their optimized algorithm in predicting the chances of you getting affected from the patient. The app has become quite popular in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and sharing information about the surrounding whether the user is in the affected zone.

Is There a Security Breach?

Application has undergone several stages of security testing before making it available for public usage. In the first week of May French hacker, Robert Baptiste’s posted on Twitter about the security breach in the Aarogya Setu app, followed by the Bangaluru programmer breached the app security defense within four hours. Many rumors suggested that the data of 90 million users are in a stack. However, it was confirmed from the developers that there’s no breach of personnel data through the tracking app.

I revoked the Aarogya Setu app's location and Bluetooth permissions and it tells me I am still safe, so 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G4CkO9zWTB — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) May 2, 2020

Bangaluru hacker has finally succeeded in bypassing the security protocols of the application on last Saturday. His post was soon replied by the concerned authorities knowing about his ethical hacking. Hacker has assured me to give the technical team support to fix the loopholes, making the app more reliable and trustworthy.

After testing the security of the mobile application, without collecting any information/data around the circumstance of the location, the app continued to flash green badge declaring that user at low risk of infection and was also marked “Safe” not giving any permission for it to access the features of the phone like wifi, Bluetooth.

As far now, its clearly stated by the developers that there not any loss/steal of personnel data from the database. They have also assured that the team is continuously working to ensure the security feature of the app and helping individual knowledge about the surroundings.