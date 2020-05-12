Home Education A Three-Year Project To Create 3D ‘Atlas’ Of The Brain Of...
EducationIn News

A Three-Year Project To Create 3D 'Atlas' Of The Brain Of Lab Mouse Is Done

By- Nitu Jha
A three-year project to create a detailed 3D ‘atlas’ of the brain of a lab. mouse is now finished.

The resulting model will help scientists better understand the effects of treatments.

and testing conducted using the rodents.A three-year project to create a 3D ‘atlas’ of the brain

You probably don’t think about mice all that often.

If you have a few of them running around.the house or apartment, that’s another story.

the modern mouse plays a more significant role. in your life, than you may know.

Mice are the test subjects of the scientific world. and whether they (or we) like it or not.  many drugs and treatments eventually made.

it to store shelves and pharmacy counters thanks to early testing conducted on tiny little mice.

Bred specificilly for the testing of lab mice

and they are often the first animals to feel the effects of drugs used to treat .

everything from Alzheimer’s to back pain and everything in between.

With that in mind, it makes sense that researchers would want to know as much about mouse brains.

as possible, and a three-year project just resulted in the complete atlas of a mouse brain ever created.

A three-year project to create af the mouse brain.

the subject of a new paper published in the journal Cell.

3D modelis richly detailed

that other scientists can use in their research efforts.

Every piece of the virtual brain model is labelled.

with coordinates making it easy to explore its intricacies.

A three-year project to create a 3D ‘atlas’

“The atlas was a vital resource that enabled the very idea of doing studies at the brain-wide level,” Nick Steinmetz, Ph.D.

, a scientist who recently used the mouse brain atlas for his research.

It said in a statementA three-year project to create a 3D ‘atlas’ of the brain.

“When you’re recording from hundreds of sites across the brain, that introduces a new scale of investigation.

You have to have a bigger view of where all the recording sites are, and the [Common Coordinate Framework] is what made that possible.”

The model has incredible scientific value.

It can help researchers better understand the effects of various experiments and trials on the mice in their care, and perhaps even make.

it easier to develop useful treatments for humans.

.A three-year project to create a 3D ‘atlas’ of the brain.

That’s all great.But I think my favourite part is this. the research but in this video right here:

 

the scientists who need the model. And to be more efficient.

in their work know exactly what it means, and that’s all that really matters.

 

Nitu Jha

