- Advertisement -

A species of flightless bird went extinct over 130,000 years back. but then appeared after evolution gave it a second chance.

A species of flightless bird

When species evolve twice, it is known as”iterative evolution.”

As soon as an animal species is push to the brink of extinction.

- Advertisement -

there is often little that can be done to turn things around.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/05/the-moons-mysterious-disappearance-in-the-sky-in-the-year-1100-is-currently-getting-an-explanation-by-scientist/

Aldabra was swallowup by rising seas, as well as. the flightless birds could not escape, and in one fall swoop, the whole species wiped out.

That would typically be the conclusion of the narrative.

A species of flightless bird

Extinct animals do not come back… or do they?

In a rare and incredibly exciting turn of events.Aldabra reemerged from the ocean, and just a couple thousand decades later, the flightless birds were back.

Not all species of rail are flightless. Most can really fly, and they prove to colonize islands in range of their native Madagascar.

When railways arrived on Aldabra, researchers consider a lack of predators, abundant food.

and the passing of time prompted a fresh branch of the rail family tree to form.

The birds that remain on the island evolve from flight, becoming ground-dwelling and, regrettably, wipe out.

When Aldabra arose from the depths, railings once more moved in, and, like an evolutionary rerun.

the birds that stayed there evolved to lose their ability to fly for another time.

Researchers could prove it by comparing fossils from before and after the extinction event on Aldabra.

Flightless rails can nevertheless find on the island now.

“These unique fossils offer indisputable evidence that a part of the railroad family interrupts the atoll.

probably from Madagascar, also eventually become flightless independently on each event.

Flightless rails can nevertheless be found on the island now

” Dr Julian Hume, lead researcher, said in a statement.

“Fossil evidence presented here is exceptional for railings.

and epitomizes the ability of these birds to colonize isolated islands and evolve flightlessness on multiple events.”

https://www.esquireme.com/content/46133-an-extinct-bird-just-evolved-itself-back-into-existence

Scientists call it”iterative evolution,” and it’s quite rare that conditions arise that allow a species to evolve double, especially in this short period.

“We know of another instance in railings, or of critters generally. that demonstrates this phenomenon so evidently,” study co-author Professor David Martill said.

“Only on Aldabra, which has the oldest palaeontological record of any oceanic island. inside the Indian Ocean region, is fossil evidence available. that shows the consequences of changing sea levels on extinction and recolonization events.”