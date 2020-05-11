A Novel Way To Treat Snakes Bites Is Found

- Advertisement -

Poisonous snakes can kill over 100,000 people a year. A figure considerably larger than deaths from the hornet everyone is buzzing right now.

If you have been paying attention to the news recently, you may have seen a little concern about murder hornets. Otherwise called Asian Giant Hornets, invading America.

While murder hornets seem like the stuff nightmares are made out of, the truth is they kill a small number of people. Murder hornets — which can occasionally develop to be more than 2-inches long. They are dangerous because of the danger they pose to local honeybee populations.

Interestingly, though perhaps not surprisingly, snakes pose a much more dangerous threat to individuals. In reality, there are inclined to be more snake-related deaths, on average. In a single week than parasitic or hornet-related deaths over an entire year. Historically, one of the inherent issues with getting that amount lower is that snake bites often occur out in the wild. And receiving proper treatment usually requires a clinical setting as well as the intravenous administration of antivenom.

New Research Study On Snakes Bites

A new research study, might provide a new treatment to help keep snake bite victims living until appropriate treatment can be given. Further, the drug was found to be more potent when later combined with conventional antivenom medication.

The team’s paper indicates that DMPS repurposed as an oral medication for treating snakebite victims. Shortly after a bite and before they travel into a healthcare facility. While antivenom might nevertheless will need once the patient arrives in a clinical setting. Early treatment with DMPS has the potential to save lives and limbs from the world’s most impoverished communities.

“The advantages of employing a compound like DMPS is the fact that it is already a licensed medicine. That is secure and economical,” professor Nicholas Casewell said of the research. “It can effectively neutralize saw-scaled viper venoms in models of envenoming highlights. The promise of this drug as an early, pre-hospital, therapeutic intervention for life-threatening bites.