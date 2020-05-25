A new Galaxy Note 20 leak includes renders of the phone that show off its modified design.

- Advertisement -

A Galaxy Note 20 leak includes renders of the phone that flaunt its design.

For the large part, the Galaxy Notice 20 looks similar to 2019’s Galaxy Notice 10, but the physical buttons and S Pen have been changed around, and the back camera was updated.

Rumours indicate the Galaxy Note 20 ought to be declared by Samsung in August.

The pandemic forced countless companies across every industry to change their plans, but a lot of product launches are still scheduled to occur this season with no significant alterations. One such product is the Galaxy Note 20 of Samsung, which reports and rumours suggest is currently coming out in August as the Galaxy Note 10 did in 2019.

Note 20 escapes have been relatively infrequent up for this point, just with the presumed launch date just a few months off, more information concerning the unannounced phablet is starting to make its way online. Only days ago we discovered that Samsung is likely to hold a digital reveal event for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold two. And now, we might have gotten our very best look yet in the final design of the Galaxy Note 20 at a brand new leak.

On Thursday, David Kowalski (@xleaks7 on Twitter) teamed up with accessory maker Pictou to discuss renders of the Galaxy Note 20 according to leaked CAD drawings he’d got. According to people drawing, the dimensions of the Note 20 will probably be 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm, which makes it slightly thicker compared to last year’s Notice 10, but noticeably more significant than the Note 10 total. How enormous is the Galaxy Note 20 + going to be, if that’s the case?

As for your design, although it doesn’t seem to have gone through some substantial changes, there are a few moves worth pointing out. To begin with, the power button and volume rocker are moved from the left to the ideal side of the phone. The S Pen has also switched sides, and the back camera array mirrors that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Previous reports claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 would have a 120Hz OLED screen measuring 6.42 inches (although the newest CAD leak puts the screen size is 6.7 inches), Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader under the display, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh capacity battery. We have also heard that the Galaxy Notice 20+ that was not pictured in the escape will comprise a 108-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Whether or not this is the final design of the Galaxy Note 20, most rumours and reports appear to suggest that it won’t be a significant departure from the Galaxy Notice 10. Evolution is not in the cards, although it will pick up a few design cues from the series. To put it differently, we are going to have before we see that a Samsung phone to wait around for at least one more generation.