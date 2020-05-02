Home Entertainment A Magical King Arthur Movie for Kids ‘The Kid Who Would Be...
Entertainment

A Magical King Arthur Movie for Kids ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ on HBO:

By- Alok Chand
If you like a fantastic retelling of King Arthur–and really, who does not? –then great news: The Kid who’d Be King is coming to HBO tonight at 7:50 p.m. ET, immediately following the Sesame Street’s 50th-anniversary special. In case you missed this one in theatres in January, then The Kid who’d Be King is an enjoyable, modern-day spin with this famous legend.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of actor Andy Serkis) stars as Alex, a 12-year-old British boy who defends his best buddy Bedders (Dean Chaumoo) from bullies at school named Lance (Tom Taylor) and Kaye (Rhianna Doris). Lance and Kaye plot to retaliate, and, while running away from them, Alex comes across a sword that he and its Stone easily pull apart. That sword is Excalibur. Alex meets all of the familiar characters of the King Arthur tale, including the wizard Merlin–who disguises himself as a teen (Angus Imrie) even though he is an older man (Patrick Stewart)–and also the sorceress Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson).

The story of King Arthur was irresistible to me as a kid: A shiny sword which will pop with its stone prison just for that man that is worthy — and the person merely appears to be a healthy, every-day kid? That’s child catnip correct there. Although I hardly remember anything about it now, I was obsessed with the 1963 animated film, The Sword in the Stone, which, incidentally, will be among those titles available to stream on Disney+ next week.

What’s careful about The Kid who’d Be King–which, though it didn’t do well from the box office, has been well-known by critics and now has a 90 percent rating on the inspection aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes–is that it attracts all the childlike magic of King Arthur to a contemporary audience. Not to mention names, but I do not wish to see the adventures of Arthur Pendragon because of an action film with Charlie Hunnam or Clive Owen, devoid of wonder. I want to find a King Arthur movie with sparkles, cartoon fish, and a Merlin with a twinkle in his eye.

Alok Chand








