A Google Maps Accessibility Feature Called Accessible Places Will be Accessible

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
A Google Maps accessibility feature called Accessible Places will be accessible to users in the US, and Australia, Japan, UK.

The feature will exhibit a wheelchair icon on the map to indicate that a place supports wheelchair access.

Google Maps listings will also supply details regarding available chairs, restrooms, and parking, with customers and business owners, encouraged to upgrade data for the areas they visit or own.

To observe the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Google announced new accessibility features for its goods, including a new Google Maps feature that navigation channels out there should replicate. That’s by knowing whether the place supports wheelchair accessibility support for sites that will help individuals better plan trips to places.

If you require support for anything that’s wheeled to get a building, not just wheelchairs, you can access the new feature within the app by searching for Accessible Places under the Accessibility menu at the app’s Settings tab, as seen in the cartoon below. Once enabled, the info will be displayed in Google Maps through a wheelchair icon.

GoogleGoogle Maps Accessible Places attribute: How to enable it.

The feature will indicate accessible entrances, seating, restrooms, and parking, crucial information that wheelchair users need before planning a trip to a new location. Google Maps may also indicate if it is verified that a place doesn’t have an entry. Such information is even more critical during the current health crisis when people are advised to go outside only when necessary. Wheelchair users, as well as parents pulling gear or pushing strollers, should know if they are ready to get a place before arriving at their destination.

Google Maps will initially support over 15 million places around the world, a figure which doubled since 2017 thanks to 120 million Neighborhood Guides along with other men and women who shared this sort of information. In total, over 500 million wheelchair access upgrades were created to Google Maps.

However, for the attribute to receive better, it is up to business owners to upgrade their listings with accessibility information about wheelchair accessibility, something that Google encourages store owners to perform. Google states that it’s rolling out an update to allow users that are iPhone to contribute accessibility information easily. Google includes a guide about the best way to update locations with accessibility data at this link. The next animation shows how Google Maps users can add accessibility info about locations on an Android phone:

Google Maps Accessible Places feature: How to upgrade information.

The Accessible Places will roll out to Google Maps users in Australia, Japan, UK, and the US initially, with other markets to follow in the future. The following video gives us a Brief presentation of the accessibility feature in actions:

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
